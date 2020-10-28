First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain on the way later this week

(WHSV) - Fairly cloudy but mild for the middle of the week before tropical moisture associated with Zeta will push into the area on Thursday.

WEDNESDAY: A mild morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoon.

A very pleasant evening with temperatures remaining in the 60s, not cooling quick at all. A few spotty showers for the evening a moisture increases. Staying cloudy overnight and mild. Lows in the low to mid 50s. Rain starts to fill in around and after midnight, continuing into Thursday with the remnants of Hurricane Zeta.

THURSDAY: Rain for the day, heavy at times. Turning breezy for the afternoon with gusty winds. Gusts 20-25mph across the area.

If we stay on the northern side of the low pressure temperatures may be cooler and in the 50s. However if Zeta remnants push a little more noth temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.

As far as rainfall we’re looking at 1-3″ across the region. Most spots will likely be close to the 2 inch mark, highest totals along the mountains. Flooding is generally not a concern but there may be some isolated instances in prone spots or where leaves are clogging drains.

Rain turns more scattered Thursday evening and overnight with showers more on and off as this low exits the area and a cold front gets ready to move in. Gusty winds at times, gusts 20-30mph and temperatures cooling into the upper 40s.

The rain will be heavy at times Thursday. Plan for low visibility. (WHSV)

FRIDAY: Starting out cloudy with a few showers in the morning. There may even be a few wet snowflakes mixing in across the highest elevations of the Allegheny mountains. Then starting to dry out with breaks in the cloud cover. Staying cool with temperatures on either side of 50 degrees. Gusty winds for the day. Gusts 20-30mph.

Cooler for the evening as skies clear and temperatures cool quickly into the 40s. Lows in the 30s with frost possible across the region. A widespread freeze for our West Virginia mountain locations.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine for the day but a cold start with temperatures in the 30s. With the sunshine temperatures will rise into the low 50s in the afternoon. A much cooler fall day. For Halloween night it will be quite cold. Skies remain clear as temperatures remain in the 40s. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Highs in the 50s for the upcoming weekend (WHSV)

SUNDAY: Another cold morning in the 30s but plenty of sunshine for the day. Ahead of a rather dry cold front, temperatures will rise in the low to mid 60s. With the front approaching expect a windy day but winds will be out of the southwest.

The dry front crosses overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

MONDAY: Much cooler behind that cold front. Temperatures in the morning in the 30s. Plenty of sunshine for the day windy and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s in the afternoon. Lows near freezing.

