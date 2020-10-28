Gov. Northam signs laws advancing police, criminal justice reform in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced he has signed new laws that will advance police and criminal justice reform in the state.

Governor Northam has been working closely with legislators on these measures since early summer after the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor sparked unrest.

“Too many families, in Virginia and across our nation, live in fear of being hurt or killed by police,” Governor Northam said. “These new laws represent a tremendous step forward in rebuilding trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve. I am grateful to the legislators and advocates who have worked so hard to make this change happen. Virginia is better, more just, and more equitable with these laws on our books.”

Governor Northam signed the following bills to reform policing:

Governor Northam signed the following bills that will make Virginia’s criminal justice system more equitable:

Governor Northam signed Senate Bill 5018 , sponsored by Senator Bell, which allows individuals serving a sentence for certain felony offenses who are terminally ill to petition the Parole Board for conditional release.

Governor Northam amended House Bill 5148 and Senate Bill 5034 , sponsored by Delegate Scott and Senator Boysko, respectively, which allow for increased earned sentencing credits. The Governor proposed a six-month delay to give the Department of Corrections sufficient time to implement this program.

Governor Northam also signed measures to support COVID-19 relief.

To see the full list of legislation signed by the governor, click here.

