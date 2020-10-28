Governor Ralph Northam signs new police, criminal justice reform legislation into law

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Governor Ralph Northam signed a number of police and criminal justice reform laws for the commonwealth.

“These reforms also reduce the militarization of police equipment, standardized law enforcement training requirements, and strengthen the process to decertify officers, when needed,” Northam said in a press conference on Wednesday.

Discussions of these new laws began this summer following the nationwide protests and outcries for justice for George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

The reform measures range from prohibiting no-knock warrants to requiring officers to intervene when they witness another officer engaging in excessive force.

Meghan Kramer is a part of the Staunton Equity Coalition. She said these laws are important for everybody.

“They of course increase equity in the state because we know people of color are disproportionately affected by the militarization of police and police brutality,” Kramer explained. “These reforms also reduce the militarization of police equipment, standardized law enforcement training requirements, and strengthen the process to decertify officers, when needed.”

A complete list of the laws and reform measures can be found by clicking here.

