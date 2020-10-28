Harrisonburg announces alternative plans for Veterans Day

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance has announced its plans for Veterans Day celebrations this year.

According to a press release from the organization, the annual Veterans Day parade has been canceled, as well as the idea of a potential “reverse” parade.

Instead, on Wednesday, Nov. 11, Main Street in downtown Harrisonburg will be lined with American Flags, and Court Square will be decorated in red, white and blue.

Across the city, chimes and church bells will ring to mark the 11 a.m. hour.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Rion-Bowman Post 632 has canceled their annual Veterans Day Ceremony, and they will not be firing the cannon near Veterans Memorial Hall. Instead, they will be placing flags and streamers with the names of local veterans on the grounds around the cannon.

“As with nearly every tradition in our lives, be they big or small, COVID-19 has forced us to make changes to protect the health and wellness of our community,” said Ande Banks, Deputy City Manager for the City of Harrisonburg, in the release. “We hope that this time next year we will be able to once again gather with friends and neighbors to celebrate and honor our veterans together as one community. But, until that day, I say thank you to all veterans on behalf of the City of Harrisonburg, and we will never let your service and heroism be forgotten.”

