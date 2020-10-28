Advertisement

Kroger pharmacies to offer $25 rapid COVID-19 antibody tests

The tests typically provide results within 15 minutes
The FDA-authorized tests will be available at all Kroger locations by the end of November.
The FDA-authorized tests will be available at all Kroger locations by the end of November.(Source: AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Kroger will soon have rapid COVID-19 antibody tests at all its pharmacies across the country, the grocery chain announced Wednesday.

The FDA-authorized tests are already available at Kroger pharmacies in Michigan and California but will be at all locations by the end of November. They will check to see if a person has previously had coronavirus.

The tests cost $25 and typically provide results within 15 minutes.

“Making rapid antibody testing available across our family of pharmacies will not only provide an affordable and convenient testing solution for individuals who want to understand if they have previously been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, but also help clinicians understand the long-term impacts of COVID-19 and potential public health strategies for fighting the disease,” said Kroger Health President Colleen Lindholz.

The tests will be done by a licensed health professional and involve a fingerstick blood sample.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Small businesses, non-profits encouraged to apply for Rebuild VA Grant

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Smith, NBC12
Governor Ralph Northam announced that the eligibility criteria expanded and the amount a business could receive has increased through the Rebuild VA Grant.

Local

Albemarle Co. hydrants getting a face lift through ‘Art on Fire’ project

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Artists have an opportunity to showcase their work through the Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative’s “Art on Fire” project.

National

Hurricane Zeta now Cat. 2, speeds toward a storm-weary Louisiana

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By KEVIN McGILL, STACEY PLAISANCE and REBECCA SANTANA
Workers closed one of the last floodgates surrounding New Orleans as residents braced for the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season.

State

Governor Ralph Northam signs new police, criminal justice reform legislation into law

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
“These reforms also reduce militarization of police equipment, standardized law enforcement training requirements, and strengthen the process to decertify officers, when needed,” Northam said in a press conference on Wednesday.

Local

Harrisonburg announces alternative plans for Veterans Day

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance has announced its plans for its Veterans Day celebrations this year.

Latest News

National

S&P 500 sinks 3.5% as surging virus cases threaten shutdowns

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By STAN CHOE
Stocks of companies that most need the coronavirus to abate for their businesses to get back to normal were slumping to some of the sharpest losses.

National

2021 Boston Marathon postponed at least until the fall

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Next year’s Boston Marathon has been postponed.

Local

Augusta Co. receives $600,000 to combat opioid, substance abuse

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office received $600,000 from the Department of Justice to help develop efforts to identify, treat and support those affected by the illicit use of opioids and other drugs through the office’s Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion Program (LEAD).

National

School bus driver, 7-year-old girl killed in Tennessee crash

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities said the oncoming utility vehicle veered off the road and then over-corrected, swerving and skidding sideways just in front of the oncoming bus.

Local

Officials asking for public’s assistance in six-year-old homicide case

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Wednesday, on the six-year anniversary of the murder of Ricky Charlton, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and Charlton’s family are encouraging anyone with any information regarding the incident to come forward.

Local

Police provide tips for preventing mail theft

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Church
As we get closer to the holiday season, we typically see an increase in mail theft. Local police say there are a few things you can do to not fall victim to theft this season.