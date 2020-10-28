Local auto body shop uses ozone to sanitize cars

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — An auto body shop in Rockingham County has found a way to sanitize cars from the threat of COVID-19 and other viruses, and it’s only a 10-minute process.

Autobody Proshop in Rockingham County ordered a piece of technology from overseas that eliminates bacteria and germs along with any odors in cars through the power of ozone. The machine has been used for local police vehicles to disinfect them.

Not only can it be used for cars, but it can be used for campers and even buildings such as schools.

“It is the only machine right now in the world that’s actually certified and has been lab-tested to kill all viruses. It also runs an ion cycle that eliminates anything left floating in the air,” said Isaac Hall, director of operations at Autobody Proshop.

Hall said he has two more of these devices coming in next week. His mission is to use these machines for things larger than cars.

