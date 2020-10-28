Man suffers severe burns from fire in Park View Plaza

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Harrisonburg firefighters are investigating a structure fire that happened at the Park View Plaza on Mount Clinton Pike in the city on Wednesday around 2:30 p.m.

Crews arrived on location and found a fire inside of an end unit of the strip mall.

The fire was contained in the unit, but Fire Chief Matt Tobia says they found one burn victim that was inside the building who was working on renovations. He suffered injuries as a result of the work being done inside. Information indicates that there were other workers inside the building as well.

“That individual, an adult male, has been transferred to Virginia Commonwealth University Burn Center with severe injuries that are considered life-threatening at this time," said Tobia. "The fire is under control. Fire investigators are on the scene determining the cause of the fire.”

The victim was airlifted to the hospital. Fire officials made contact with OSHA and reported the workplace injury. Tobia also says that information indicates that there were other workers inside the building as well, but no other individuals were injured.

There is no word yet on how the fire started and officials cannot confirm that the fire was caused by the renovations.

Stay with WHSV as we continue to learn more information.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.