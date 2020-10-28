Middle River Regional Jail officer tests positive for COVID-19

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Middle River Regional Jail (MRRJ) in Augusta County has reported that an officer has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a press release from the facility, MRRJ was notified on Monday that a transportation officer had tested positive for COVID-19. The last inmate transport conducted by the officer was Thursday, Oct. 22, where the officer transported inmates from Harrisonburg/Rockingham Jail to MRRJ.

The press release says that the officer had the inmates wear a mask and that the officer wore a mask. The second officer in the vehicle also wore a mask.

The officer who tested positive also supervised an outside inmate work detail on Thursday.

MRRJ says that the officer is self-isolating at home, as well as the second officer that was in the vehicle for Thursday’s inmate transport.

The housing unit where the work detail lived has been placed on quarantine to limit inmate movement throughout the facility, as well as two housing units that the inmates transferred from Harrisonburg/Rockingham were being housed. The inmates involved have been tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting results.

MRRJ has coordinated with officials at the Central Shenandoah Health District and says a decision to test all inmates in quarantine has not been made and will depend on results from inmates that have already been tested.

Stay with WHSV for updates.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.