Officials asking for public’s assistance in six-year-old homicide case

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Wednesday, on the six-year anniversary of the murder of Ricky Charlton, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and Charlton’s family are encouraging anyone with any information regarding the incident to come forward.

According to a press release from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, a $15,000 reward is being offered to anyone who has information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Richard “Ricky” Charlton at his residence on Layman Trestle Road in October 2014.

“We miss Ricky each and every day. I am praying that someone will come forward with additional information that will help to provide us with justice for Ricky and the closure that our family so desperately seeks in this matter,” Charlton’s mother said in the release.

Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson says that although it has been six years since the homicide, the case remains an active investigation.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you can contact the Crime Solvers hotline at 540-574-5050 or the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at 540-564-3800.

