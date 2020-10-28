Open Doors plans to operate low barrier shelter out of former Red Front Supermarket

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Open Doors plans to operate at the former site of the Red Front Supermarket in Harrisonburg for several months.

The organization announced on Facebook its intentions to provide low barrier overnight shelter services at the Chicago Avenue location for those experiencing homelessness. Pending the approval process as required by the city of Harrisonburg, Open Doors aims to provide services from November 4, 2020 to April 2021.

“Use of this site will allow for COVID-19 pandemic related needs, including the ability for guests to social distance safely while at the shelter,” a press release stated. “Additionally, the benefit of using an uninterrupted location ensures that thermal shelter services will continue through the coming winter season when demand is highest. At this point, Open Doors anticipates the possibility of higher numbers of individuals seeking shelter due to pandemic related factors and are preparing accordingly.”

According to the post, the use of the location was “made possible through the graciousness of representatives from Red Front who have been wonderful to work with in exploring this use of the former supermarket building.”

Open Doors continues to explore long-term options for a location and the possibility of buying a facility where shelter services could be offered.

