Police provide tips for preventing mail theft

(WOWT)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — As we get closer to the holiday season, we typically see an increase in mail theft. Local police say there are a few things you can do to not fall victim to theft this season.

Police say tracking your mail and keeping tabs on where your package is can allow you to make arrangements to have someone there when it arrives.

It can also narrow the time frame in which someone might have stolen your mail.

Police say you can also choose to have your packages require a signature to be delivered so it doesn’t get dropped off if you are not home.

“Be vigilant. Be aware. Make sure that if you have the ability, to install some type of camera system or another type of video surveillance, that can be helpful as well,” Cpt. David Shaw, with the Waynesboro Police Department, said.

If your mail is stolen, Cpt. Shaw said the sooner you report it, the more likely police will be able to resolve the issue.

“A lot of times packages typically, I think it’s over $50 in value or greater, will have some sort of insurance on it. Insurance can help recover the cost, but not necessarily the tangible item,” Cpt. Shaw said.

He said many places will accept a police report as proof of a legitimate loss.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

