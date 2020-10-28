Rockingham County Board of Supervisors to discuss solar farm permit again

Rockingham County, Va. (WHSV) - Back in September, Rockingham County supervisors tabled a decision to approve a solar farm permit.

At that time, Caden Energix Endless Caverns LLC wanted the board of supervisors to approve a permit to build a solar electric generating farm on two parcels of land off Craney Island Road and Hulings Lane, which is a couple of miles south of New Market.

Caden Energix envisioned 355 acres of land to feature 95,000 solar panels which, according to the company, would provide electricity to power about 6,500 homes for one year. According to a permit request, Dominion would be responsible for connecting the solar farm to the Endless Caverns substation, which is adjacent to the property.

According to County Administrator Stephen King, the board will discuss the permit again Wednesday night. It is unsure if the board will take a vote on the permit, but the board paused the application last month to gather more information.

Wednesday’s supervisor’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the county administration building.

