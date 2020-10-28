Advertisement

Rockingham County Board of Supervisors to discuss solar farm permit again

Rockingham County supervisors tabled a decision to approve a solar farm permit.
Rockingham County supervisors tabled a decision to approve a solar farm permit.(WHSV)
By John Hood
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rockingham County, Va. (WHSV) - Back in September, Rockingham County supervisors tabled a decision to approve a solar farm permit.

At that time, Caden Energix Endless Caverns LLC wanted the board of supervisors to approve a permit to build a solar electric generating farm on two parcels of land off Craney Island Road and Hulings Lane, which is a couple of miles south of New Market.

Caden Energix envisioned 355 acres of land to feature 95,000 solar panels which, according to the company, would provide electricity to power about 6,500 homes for one year. According to a permit request, Dominion would be responsible for connecting the solar farm to the Endless Caverns substation, which is adjacent to the property.

According to County Administrator Stephen King, the board will discuss the permit again Wednesday night. It is unsure if the board will take a vote on the permit, but the board paused the application last month to gather more information.

Wednesday’s supervisor’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the county administration building.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local auto body shop uses ozone to sanitize cars

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
A body shop in Rockingham County has found a way to sanitize cars from the threat of COVID-19 and other viruses, and it’s only a 10-minute process.

Local

Man suffers severe burns from fire in Park View Plaza

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Caitlin Piemme
Harrisonburg firefighters are investigating a structure fire that happened at the Park View Plaza on Mount Clinton Pike in the city on Wednesday around 2:30 p.m.

News

Staunton businesses anxious about Zeta

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
With the remnants of Zeta on its way to the area late tonight into tomorrow, some business owners are on edge on the chance of several inches of rain after the two flash floods in August.

News

Evening Weather 10/28/2020

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Middle River Regional Jail officer tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Middle River Regional Jail (MRRJ) in Augusta County has reported that an officer has tested positive for the coronavirus. According to a press release from the facility, MRRJ was notified on Monday that a transportation officer had tested positive for COVID-19. The last inmate transport conducted by the officer was Thursday, Oct. 22, where the officer transported inmates from Harrisonburg/Rockingham Jail to MRRJ. The press release says that the officer had the inmates wear a mask and that the officer wore a mask. The second officer in the vehicle also wore a mask. The officer who tested positive also supervised an outside inmate work detail on Thursday. MRRJ says that the officer is self-isolating at home, as well as the second officer that was in the vehicle for Thursday’s inmate transport. The housing unit where the work detail lived has been placed on quarantine to limit inmate movement throughout the facility, as well as two housing units that the inmates transferred from Harrisonburg/Rockingham were being housed. The inmates involved have been tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting results. MRRJ has coordinated with officials at the Central Shenandoah Health District and says a decision to test all inmates in quarantine has not been made and will depend on results from inmates that have already been tested. Stay with WHSV for updates.

News

Governor Ralph Northam signs new police, criminal justice reform legislation into law

Updated: 1 hour ago
Governor Ralph Northam signed a number of police and criminal justice reform laws for the commonwealth. “These reforms also reduce the militarization of police equipment, standardized law enforcement training requirements, and strengthen the process to decertify officers, when needed,” Northam said in a press conference on Wednesday. Discussions of these new laws began this summer following the nationwide protests and outcries for justice for George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. The reform measures range from prohibiting no-knock warrants to requiring officers to intervene when they witness another officer engaging in excessive force. Meghan Kramer is a part of the Staunton Equity Coalition. She said these laws are important for everybody. “They of course increase equity in the state because we know people of color are disproportionately affected by the militarization of police and police brutality,” Kramer explained. “These reforms also reduce the militarization of police equipment, standardized law enforcement training requirements, and strengthen the process to decertify officers, when needed.” A complete list of the laws and reform measures can be found by clicking here.

News

Man suffers severe burns from fire in Park View Plaza

Updated: 1 hour ago
Harrisonburg firefighters are investigating a fire at the park view plaza in the city from this afternoon. The fire was contained in the building at the end of the strip mall.But-- the fire chief says there was one burn victim that was inside the building who was working on renovations. “that individual, an adult male, has been transferred to virginia commonwealth university burn center with severe injuries that are considered life threatening at this time. The fire is under control. Fire investigators are on the scene determining the cause of the fire.” No word yet on how the fire started.We’ll bring you any updates as we get them. Some breaking news tonight... Harrisonburg fire officials are investigating a structure fire... In the park view plaza -- On mount clinton pike. Officials say a burn victim was flown to v-c-u hospital -- With potentially life threatening burns. No other individuals were injured. The cause is still under investigation. Stay with w-h-s-v as we continue to learn more information.

News

Local police departments prepare for election day

Updated: 1 hour ago
Local police departments said they do typically patrol polling locations each year, but with a more contentious election, they said they’re taking extra precautions. “We have a quick reaction team who is ready and on standby, in case one of the polling captains calls us with a problem,” Sgt. Frederick Smith, with the Waynesboro Police Department, said. While it is not against the law for police officers to be stationed at polling places in Virginia, Sgt. Smith said WPD will be sticking to patrols. “Some citizens feel comfortable with seeing law enforcement, some citizens get nervous around law enforcement, so we’re just going to have a balanced approach. We’re there if anybody needs us,” Sgt. Smith said. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said they will also be doing extra patrols on election day, but they will stopping by to visit the polls. “Make sure that we’re seen. Not as an intimidation factor, but just letting the public know that it is a safe place to be,” Lt. Aaron Leveck with the sheriff’s office said. Police said they do train for election day by staying up to date on election laws and knowing each polling location. “If there was some kind of civil unrest that surfaced on election day, then we do have specific training that we’ve undergone for that,” Lt. Leveck said. Police don’t expect any violence or issues to occur on election day, but they are staying prepared and monitoring in case something raises concern. “We’re paying strict attention to any threats that may be post or polling place, and we have pretty good intel and we know where to watch,” Sgt. Smith said. Police encourage everyone to get out and vote they haven’t already. “We’re going to have a quick reaction team in place. We’re not going to tolerate any voter intimidation. We will handle any issues that arise. You’re going to be safe. Please come out. Cast your vote,” Sgt. Smith said.

News

Police provide tips for preventing mail theft

Updated: 1 hour ago
As we get closer to the holiday season, we typically see an increase in mail theft. Local police say there are a few things you can do to not fall victim to theft this season. Police say tracking your mail and keeping tabs on where your package is can allow you to make arrangements to have someone there when it arrives. It can also narrow the time frame in which someone might have stolen your mail. Police say you can also choose to have your packages require a signature to be delivered so it doesn’t get dropped off if you are not home. “Be vigilant. Be aware. Make sure that if you have the ability, to install some type of camera system or another type of video surveillance, that can be helpful as well,” Cpt. David Shaw, with the Waynesboro Police Department, said. If your mail is stolen, Cpt. Shaw said the sooner you report it, the more likely police will be able to resolve the issue. “A lot of times packages typically, I think it’s over $50 in value or greater, will have some sort of insurance on it. Insurance can help recover the cost, but not necessarily the tangible item,” Cpt. Shaw said. He said many places will accept a police report as proof of a legitimate loss.

News

Valley movie theater hangs on during pandemic and continues to show new movies

Updated: 1 hour ago
This October would have been Zeus Digital Theaters in Waynesboro’s 10th anniversary of showing films in the valley. Rather than a large celebration for the community, Brett Hayes, the theater owner, said he’s just trying to get as many moviegoers to come back to the theater. “Business is steady, but it’s not like what it was a year ago when you’d come in here and there be 300, 400, 500 people in the theatre," Hayes said. "Now it’s more like on a busy, busy Saturday, we’re getting 60 people.” Since July 1st, during the Phase 3 reopening of the state, Hayes reopened his theater showing limited-run films like classic Halloween and Disney movies. There are still some new movies that have come out in the fall and end of summer the theater has shown, like Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and The War With Grandpa. Hayes said right now, they’re still battling two C’s, dealing with COVID-19 and finding new content. “The studios are making a choice not to release big blockbuster’s right now," Hayes said. "That doesn’t mean they’re not going to release them later. They just want COVID to go away so they can release in New York in L.A., which is huge markets for them.” With Regal Theatres in Harrisonburg no longer coming back to the Friendly City, after the property owner ended their lease, Zeus is one of the handfuls of remaining movie theaters in the Valley. Regal Cinemas across the country closed again earlier this month after many blockbuster film release dates were put on hold. With even more new films to come to the theater next week, Hayes is asking the community to continue to support local theaters. He said Zeus will push through this rough patch and, unlike national chain theaters, they own the property the silver screen sits in. “Zeus isn’t going anywhere," Hayes said. "It’s safe and we’ve got everything marked off for them and there’s plenty of room around each guest.”