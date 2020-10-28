Staunton businesses anxious about Zeta

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — With the remnants of Zeta on its way to the area late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, some business owners are on edge on the chance of several inches of rain after the two flash floods in August.

Vinyl Asylum in Downtown Staunton was hit hard by the August 8 flash flood.

Tanya Koogler, co-owner of Vinyl Asylum, said the August flash flood caught her by surprise. They could not take action as the flood was ongoing because no one was present at the time the storm happened. This time, Koogler will be present if needed, already knowing Zeta is coming our direction.

“We lost thousands of albums, speakers, and lots of equipment and just the thought of that is a little terrifying. We just got back open, we’ve been open a few weeks and so it’s kind of nerve racking to think of what could happen and what might happen,” Koogler said.

This weather event is different, as people know it is coming. With summer thunderstorms, in a scenario where there is an isolated threat, you can’t quite pinpoint what is going to happen the day before.

