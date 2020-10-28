Staunton Historic Preservation Commission hold meeting on the Augusta County Courthouse Expansion Proposal

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - “We do not demolish buildings at random for new construction," said Frank Strassler, executive director of the Historic Staunton Foundation.

Strassler said one reason he is not in favor of the plan is because it will call for the demolition of four buildings which include 9 properties surrouniding the court house.

"The design as attempted around the courthouse is out of scale out of size out of mass it interrupts the scale of buildings downtown. It does not relate well with the historic archetecture and scale of buildings within the Beverly Historic District.

Strassler said the guidelines for his decisions focus on the local design guidelines that are based on retaining historic resources and as much original historic fabric as possible.

“The design guidelines are based on the idea that you retain historic resorces. When repairs are needed, you repair them with inkind materials and prepare them for reuse adapting- or what we like to call rehabilation guidelines and standards,” Strassler explained.

This proposal has gotten a lot of attention over the past few weeks. This past Sunday residents, business owners, and local leaders gathered to protest against the proposal.

Unless deffered, the commission approves or denies the applications for certificates of approriatness, when they are heard.

