Advertisement

Timeout with TJ: Episode 21 - Nikki Newman

By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Episode 21 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by former Turner Ashby High School and James Madison University women’s basketball star Nikki Newman. They discuss her new role as an assistant coach at Radford, her playing days at TA and JMU, and her unique journey to becoming a Division I assistant coach. During “Top 5 with TJ”, Newman discusses her five favorite memories playing at JMU.

“Timeout with TJ” is a new digital segment where TJ Eck sits down for discussions with sports figures from the Shenandoah Valley. You can also subscribe to the “Timeout with TJ” podcast on Spotify here: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dcCItixpF5znpFT5Bz9DV

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

DiNucci preparing to start for Cowboys Sunday night

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By TJ Eck
Ben DiNucci could be making his first NFL start Sunday night.

News

Timeout with TJ: Episode 21 - Nikki Newman

Updated: 7 hours ago
Timeout with TJ: Episode 21 - Nikki Newman

News

WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck breaks down JMU football 2021 spring schedule

Updated: 20 hours ago
WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck breaks down JMU football 2021 spring schedule

Sports

Excitement builds as JMU releases spring football schedule

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Bryan Schwartz
The CAA and James Madison announced the spring football schedule Tuesday morning giving the players extra excitement.

Latest News

News

DIGITAL EXTRA: Jeff Bourne full media availability on JMU football spring schedule - (10/27/20)

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT
DIGITAL EXTRA: Jeff Bourne full media availability on JMU football spring schedule - (10/27/20)

Sports

Updated West Virginia high school football playoff rankings - Oct. 27

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:35 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
The latest WVSSAC football playoff rankings were released Tuesday afternoon.

Sports

JMU football schedule announced for 2021 spring season

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:29 AM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
The schedule for James Madison’s 2021 spring football season has been announced.

Sports

JMU wide receiver Jake Brown to transfer

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:16 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
James Madison red-shirt senior wide receiver Jake Brown announced his intent to transfer Monday night.

Sports

Virginia Tech hoops to play in Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
Virginia Tech hoops will participate in the Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament.

Sports

Cignetti, JMU taking positives out of unusual football year

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
The JMU football team continues to prepare for their spring season in an unusual fall for the Dukes.