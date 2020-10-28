Timeout with TJ: Episode 21 - Nikki Newman

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Episode 21 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by former Turner Ashby High School and James Madison University women’s basketball star Nikki Newman. They discuss her new role as an assistant coach at Radford, her playing days at TA and JMU, and her unique journey to becoming a Division I assistant coach. During “Top 5 with TJ”, Newman discusses her five favorite memories playing at JMU.

“Timeout with TJ” is a new digital segment where TJ Eck sits down for discussions with sports figures from the Shenandoah Valley. You can also subscribe to the “Timeout with TJ” podcast on Spotify here: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dcCItixpF5znpFT5Bz9DV

