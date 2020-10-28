Advertisement

Upgrades made after cut fiber line caused outage to registration portal

Repair to Cut Fiber Leading to VA Website Outages/WWBT
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia election officials say repairs and upgrades have been made to a network line that was cut earlier this month, which shut down the Virginia Department of Elections and other agencies.

The state worked with Verizon to make sure the 10-gigabyte line was properly repaired. Extra redundancies are now in place now for the mainline.

Officials say they’ve added two additional 1-gigabyte lines for a total of five now.

Those in charge of election security say they are confident that they resolved the network issues and add there no current threats to Virginia elections.

