Upgrades made after cut fiber line caused outage to registration portal

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia election officials say repairs and upgrades have been made to a network line that was cut earlier this month, which shut down the Virginia Department of Elections and other agencies.

The state worked with Verizon to make sure the 10-gigabyte line was properly repaired. Extra redundancies are now in place now for the mainline.

Officials say they’ve added two additional 1-gigabyte lines for a total of five now.

Those in charge of election security say they are confident that they resolved the network issues and add there no current threats to Virginia elections.

