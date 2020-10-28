Advertisement

Valente Pasta in Charlottesville sees sales soar after spot on ‘The View’

A pasta company in Charlottesville is making national waves after appearing on ‘The View.’
A pasta company in Charlottesville is making national waves after appearing on 'The View.'
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A pasta company in Charlottesville is making national waves after appearing on ‘The View.’ The owner says she’s seen the biggest sales ever.

“We’ve been shipping for four days now and it’s not going to end because we’ve sold out of the first batch and now we’re backordering and we’ve even sold out of some of the backordered products,” Mary Ann Valente, the company’s owner, said.

Valente Pasta is rolled, cut and left to dry right all in the same Charlottesville facility. While business is gaining, it comes at a time of personal loss for the family owned company.

“I was very privileged with my mother. Anyone who knew her, knew she was fantastic,” Mary Ann Valente,said.

The woman who started it all, Mary Frances Valente, Mary Ann’s mother, passed away just before the business' nationally televised recognition. “It’s sad because I would have loved to have called her,” Valente said.

To the Valente family, their pasta is more than a product, it’s personal. “We eat it a lot during holidays and such, and there’s times when my aunt will make incredible meals,” Van Valente, the nephew of its owner and an employee, said.

While the company’s equipment is fancier than it was nearly four decades ago when the company started, the process is still very much the same.

“Our pasta is rolled, cut and air dried. Most industrial or commercial pastas are made in large machines and imagine that old Play-Doh machine where you push down and made the Play-Doh really dense, that noodle is much denser, where ours is a lot lighter,” Mary Ann said.

You can learn more and order the pasta here.

