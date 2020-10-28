Valley movie theater hangs on during pandemic and continues to show new movies

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — This October would have been Zeus Digital Theaters in Waynesboro’s 10th anniversary of showing films in the valley.

Rather than a large celebration for the community, Brett Hayes, the theater owner, said he’s just trying to get as many moviegoers to come back to the theater.

“Business is steady, but it’s not like what it was a year ago when you’d come in here and there be 300, 400, 500 people in the theatre," Hayes said. "Now it’s more like on a busy, busy Saturday, we’re getting 60 people.”

Since July 1st, during the Phase 3 reopening of the state, Hayes reopened his theater showing limited-run films like classic Halloween and Disney movies. There are still some new movies that have come out in the fall and end of summer the theater has shown, like Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and The War With Grandpa.

Hayes said right now, they’re still battling two C’s, dealing with COVID-19 and finding new content.

“The studios are making a choice not to release big blockbuster’s right now," Hayes said. "That doesn’t mean they’re not going to release them later. They just want COVID to go away so they can release in New York in L.A., which is huge markets for them.”

With Regal Theatres in Harrisonburg no longer coming back to the Friendly City, after the property owner ended their lease, Zeus is one of the handfuls of remaining movie theaters in the Valley.

Regal Cinemas across the country closed again earlier this month after many blockbuster film release dates were put on hold.

With even more new films to come to the theater next week, Hayes is asking the community to continue to support local theaters. He said Zeus will push through this rough patch and, unlike national chain theaters, they own the property the silver screen sits in.

“Zeus isn’t going anywhere," Hayes said. "It’s safe and we’ve got everything marked off for them and there’s plenty of room around each guest.”

