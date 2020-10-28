Advertisement

VHSL School of the Week: Staunton

By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sports teams at Staunton High School are preparing for more changes and updates for the 2020-2021 school year.

“We’ve gone through a lot of change," said Staunton athletics director David Tibbs. "First the name change and then re-branding. We started the re-branding process with the first year of Staunton High School last year.”

The Staunton Storm made their debut during the 2019-2020 school year as the high school changed names from Robert E. Lee High School to Staunton High School. In 2020-2021 athletics facilities are being upgraded as part of a major renovation plan for the entire school. Paul Hatcher Gymnasium has a new look with renovated bleachers, a new playing surface, updated logos, and new scoreboards will soon be installed. Staunton has also built a new weight room and auxiliary gym.

“You know the Paul Hatcher Gymnasium will always be the Paul Hatcher Gymnasium," said Tibbs. "But what we did was...the floor in it was old, very old. It’s new wood all the way down to the concrete. New bleachers, the baskets, the goals, everything in there is brand new.”

Staunton’s teams were already competitive in most sports across the Shenandoah District and that trend should continue or even improve as the Storm enters the new facilities.

“I think if you make something nice and new and you make it a special place, kids will want to take care of it and want to make it special,” said Tibbs.

