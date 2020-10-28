Advertisement

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,345 on Wednesday

2,761,481 tests have been run for the virus in Virginia, with 176,754 positive cases.
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of October 28, 2020.
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of October 28, 2020.(Virginia Department of Health)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101.

As of Wednesday, October 28, Virginia has had 176,754 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That total reflects a 1,345 case increase since Tuesday, out of 21,363 tests newly added to the system, which comes out to 6.3% of the newest tests coming back positive. Sixteen additional deaths were reported on Wednesday, leaving the death toll at 3,616.

For a comprehensive summary of COVID-19 cases and testing in Virginia, you can visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website and view their COVID-19 dashboard.

On Tuesday, October 13, Gov. Ralph Northam held a COVID-19 briefing to discuss upcoming plans for handling the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday. Northam also addressed voting in the commonwealth, and the fiber cut that has caused the websites of the Virginia Department of Health and the Department of Elections Citizen Portal, among others, to slow and crash this morning.

Northam also addressed CARES Act funding towards schools and the Rent and Mortgage Relief Program. Northam said Juneteenth, a holiday to celebrate the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the U.S., is now a permanent statewide holiday.

This was the governor’s first briefing since his and First Lady Northam’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

On Tuesday, September 15, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing and discussed the 2020 election. Northam expects a high number of absentee voters this year; as of Sept. 15, the department of elections has received 790,000 absentee ballots by mail. Absentee ballots will begin to be sent out to voters on Friday, Sept. 18. Unlike past election years, you do not need to provide a reason to receive an absentee ballot. You can call or visit the website of your general registrar for your county or city to request an absentee ballot, or go online to vote.elections.virginia.gov.

On Tuesday, September 1, James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va. made the decision to move classes online until at least Oct. 5. Also on Tuesday, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing to discuss COVID-19 numbers in the state and urged residents to fill out the 2020 Census. Virginia will not make any new COVID-19-related decisions before the Labor Day weekend.

The Virginia DMV announced on September 1 that credentials that would originally expire in August, September and October would now have an additional 60 days to renew. November expiration dates have been extended through the end of November.

On Tuesday, July 28, Gov. Northam held a live COVID-19 briefing on his social media platforms to discuss the coronavirus in Virginia. According to Northam, cases remain stable in 4 out of 5 Virginia regions. Hampton Roads, however, continues to have a steady rise in cases, where more people are gathering in crowds and not maintaining social distancing guidelines.

Northam said that some restaurants have had their licenses revoked for violating COVID-19 guidelines since his July 14 briefing as well.

For the Hampton Roads area, an executive order was placed on Friday, July 21. The order states restaurants must close by midnight and indoor dining is only allowed at 50% capacity. There are no alcohol sales permitted after 10 p.m., and private gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited. The executive order will last for at least two to three weeks until numbers begin going down.

On Tuesday, July 14, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing on his Facebook page urging the commonwealth to keep practicing social distancing and to follow the mask mandate. Gov. Northam said that the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia’s ABC teams will begin to conduct random visits to businesses and restaurants throughout the state to ensure that these organizations are following the latest COVID-19 guidelines. Licenses for these businesses can be revoked if they are not following the guidelines.

On Wednesday, July 1, the commonwealth moved into Phase 3 of Governor Ralph Northam’s ‘Forward Virginia’ plan for reopening, which allowed nonessential retail businesses to fully open, restaurants to fully open without bar seating, gyms to open at 75% capacity, entertainment venues to open at 50% capacity and gatherings of up to 250 people.

State officials are basing any decisions about moving into each phase, as well as any potential fallback to previous restrictions if spikes happen, on 7-day and 14-day trends in the data.

For the past several weeks, those trends have been good news: with increasing test capacity, decreasing percentage positivity (the number of cases confirmed as a ratio of the amount of testing), and decreasing hospitalizations — though other states around the country have seen new spikes.

Most tests are PCR tests that take several days to process, and the majority of people still only get tested when symptomatic. Symptoms can take up to two weeks to develop, so test results reported each day reflect what the situation in Virginia looked like several days before. Antibody tests process results faster, but test whether someone has had the virus in the past: not necessarily if they currently have it, and their reliability is lower.

Virginia has been meeting the governor’s benchmark of steady PPE supplies and open hospital capacity for more than a month now, with 3,305 hospital beds available. Currently, no Virginia hospitals are reporting any supply problems, and no licensed nursing facilities are reporting PPE supply problems such as needing N95 masks, surgical masks and isolation gowns.

The commonwealth increased from around 2,000 tests a day in late April to the 5,000 range in the start of May, and was steadily hitting around 10,000 a day by the end of May, which Dr. Karen Remley, head of Virginia’s testing task force, said was the goal for Phase 1. Over the most recent weeks, testing has stayed in the range of around 8,000 to 15,000 a day.

The executive order requiring Virginians to wear face coverings when entering indoor businesses that went into effect across Virginia on May 29 will remain in effect indefinitely into the future.

Statewide case totals and testing numbers as of October 28

By October 28, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 164,308 confirmed cases and 12,446 probable cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth.

"Probable" cases are cases that were diagnosed by a doctor based on symptoms and exposure without a test – also known as clinical diagnoses.

Those positive test results are out of total tests administered in Virginia, which included 2,563,313 PCR tests and 198,168 antibody tests (The Dept. of Health announced in May that they would break testing data down by diagnostic and antibody tests.)

A lot of the testing has been conducted through health department-sponsored community testing events around the commonwealth, through which state health officials have said the goal is to get tests into areas in the most need, and those events do not turn anyone away, regardless of symptoms.

Overall, considering testing numbers and positive results, about 6.4% of Virginians who have been tested have received positive results. At the start of May, that percentage was standing steadily around 17%, but with increased testing and decreased case rates, it’s come down over time. However, some localities have higher percentages, as outlined in our “local cases” section below.

At this point, 12,384 Virginians have been hospitalized due to the disease caused by the virus, and at least 3,616 have died of causes related to the disease.

The hospitalization and death numbers are totals confirmed by the Virginia Department of Health, which are always delayed by several days due to the logistics of medical facilities reporting information to local health districts, which then report it to the state health department.

The hospitalization numbers are cumulative — they represent the total number of people hospitalized due to the disease throughout the pandemic and not the total number currently in the hospital. For current hospitalization stats, the VHHA offers more helpful data.

The state website shows a lot of detail by locality, including hospitalizations and deaths for each city or county, and are broken down by zip code here, if you want to track cases on a neighborhood level.

Where are our local cases?

The department’s breakdown and location map, available to the public here, shows the number of cases confirmed each day, number of people tested, total hospitalizations, total deaths, demographic breakdowns, and testing numbers, as well as breakdowns by health district.

Here’s a breakdown of cases for our region as of 10:00 a.m. October 28. You can find the breakdown for the entire state in the chart at the bottom of this article.

Numbers sometimes decrease day to day when the health department determines that a test initially reported in one locality was actually for a resident of another city, county, or state.

Central Shenandoah Health District: 6,821 total cases

• Augusta County - 679 (+15 from Tuesday)

• Bath County - 24

• Buena Vista - 121

• Harrisonburg - 3,040 (+8 from Tuesday)

• Highland County - 10

• Lexington - 238 (+4 from Tuesday)

• Rockbridge County - 153 (+1 from Tuesday)

• Rockingham County - 1,764 (+11 from Tuesday)

• Staunton - 395 (+5 from Tuesday)

• Waynesboro - 397 (+9 from Tuesday)

Outbreaks: 39, with 13 in long-term care facilities, 2 in a healthcare setting, 19 in congregate settings, 1 in a correctional facility, and 3 in an educational setting, 1 in K-12 | 2,707 cases associated with outbreaks

Total tests: 81,006

Local percent positivity: 8.4%

Lord Fairfax Health District: 3,966 total cases

• Clarke County - 120 (+3 from Tuesday)

• Frederick County - 1,181 (+12 from Tuesday)

• Page County - 478 (+8 from Tuesday)

• Shenandoah County - 967 (+1 from Tuesday)

• Warren County - 603 (+20 from Tuesday)

• Winchester - 617 (+6 from Tuesday)

Outbreaks: 48, with 16 in long-term care facilities, 9 in healthcare settings, 17 in congregate settings, and 3 in a correctional facility, 2 in a college/university setting and 1 in a child care setting | 1,108 cases associated with outbreaks

Total tests: 74,832

Local percent positivity: 5.3%

Recovery

Wondering about the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in Virginia? Recovery information is not required to be sent to the Department of Health, so there is no accurate way to track that data for every single confirmed case. Individual health districts may track cases as "active" and "non-active," but that data is not published anywhere in aggregate.

But there is a way to track the number of patients who were hospitalized due to COVID-19 and have since been discharged – effectively tracking how many people have recovered from the most severe cases.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association updates their own dashboard of data each day on hospital-specific statistics, including bed availability, ventilator usage, and more. Their online dashboard indicates that, as of October 28, at least 19,786 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

Unlike the VDH data that reports cumulative hospitalizations, their data on hospitalizations reflects people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 (whether with confirmed or pending cases), and that number is at 1,068.

The data used by the VDH to report cumulative hospitalizations is based on information reported in hospital claims. On the other hand, the numbers reported by the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association are based on a current census from hospitals, which provides a separate data set.

West Virginia updates

Here at WHSV, we cover Grant County, Hardy County and Pendleton County. The below information is the most recent data from each counties’ health department.

There are 23,064 total cases in West Virginia as of Oct. 28.

Hardy County: 107 total COVID-19 cases (+1 from Tuesday)

Pendleton County: 76 total COVID-19 cases (+2 from Tuesday)

Grant County: 191 total COVID-19 cases

Timing of VDH data

The Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 website is updating with the latest statewide numbers somewhere between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. each day.

The numbers that appear on that list are based on the cases that had been submitted to the department by 5 p.m. the previous day, so there is always some lag between when local health districts announce positive test results and when the department’s numbers reflect those new results.

Reporting by local health districts

Our Virginia counties are primarily served by the Central Shenandoah Health District, which covers Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham counties, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro; and the Lord Fairfax Health District, which covers Shenandoah, Page, Frederick, Warren, and Clarke counties, as well as the city of Winchester.

The statewide situation in Virginia

Gov. Ralph Northam said during his Sept. 15 COVID-19 briefing that $42 million in CARES Act funding has been funded for additional PPE distribution, and the Virginia National Guard is continuing to help with COVID-19 testing events.

Northam expects a high number of absentee voters this year; as of Sept. 15, the department of elections has received 790,000 absentee ballots by mail. Absentee ballots will begin to be sent out to voters on Friday, Sept. 18. Unlike past election years, you do not need to provide a reason to receive an absentee ballot. You can call or visit the website of your general registrar for your county or city to request an absentee ballot, or go online to vote.elections.virginia.gov.

On Tuesday, September 1, James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va. made the decision to move classes online until at least Oct. 5. Also on Tuesday, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing to discuss COVID-19 numbers in the state and urged residents to fill out the 2020 Census. Virginia will not make any new COVID-19-related decisions before the Labor Day weekend.

The Virginia DMV announced on September 1 that credentials that would originally expire in August, September and October would now have an additional 60 days to renew. November expiration dates have been extended through the end of November.

On Tuesday, July 28, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing on his social media platforms to discuss the coronavirus in Virginia. According to Northam, cases remain stable in 4 out of 5 Virginia regions. Hampton Roads, however, continues to have a steady rise in cases, where more people are gathering in crowds and not maintaining social distancing guidelines. An executive order for the Hampton Roads area was placed on Friday, July 21, meaning the area’s restaurants must close by midnight and indoor dining is only allowed at 50% capacity. There are no alcohol sales permitted after 10 p.m., and private gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited.

On Tuesday, July 14, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing on his Facebook page urging the commonwealth to keep practicing social distancing and to follow the mask mandate. Northam said that the eastern region of the commonwealth has seen an increase in the percent positivity rate of COVID-19 cases. The Virginia Department of Health and Virginia’s ABC teams will begin to conduct random visits to businesses and restaurants throughout the state to ensure that these organizations are following the latest COVID-19 guidelines.

Virginia officially entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1. Nonessential retail businesses are permitted to fully open, along with restaurants, as long as there is no bar seating. Gyms can be open at 75% capacity, and entertainment venues can be open at 50% capacity. There is a 250-person gathering limit.

Executive Order 63 will remain in effect for the foreseeable future, making it mandatory for almost all Virginians to wear face coverings when entering businesses. You can learn how that can be enforced here.

Executive Order 55, the ‘Stay at Home’ order first signed by Northam on March 30, is now a ‘Safer at Home’ order, encouraging Virginians to continue staying home whenever possible as the safest way to prevent COVID-19′s spread and specifically telling Virginians vulnerable to the virus to stay home except for essential needs.

Virginia's state of emergency, which was originally set until June 10, was extended by Governor Northam on May 26 to run indefinitely.

The Virginia Supreme Court’s judicial emergency, which suspended all non-essential, non-emergency court hearings, expired on May 17 and court hearings across most of Virginia resumed on Monday, May 18. But a few weeks later, on June 8, the Supreme Court of Virginia acted on Gov. Northam’s request to halt all eviction proceedings through at least June 28.

DMV offices in Virginia began gradually reopening on Monday, May 18, and continue to open up more customer service centers around the state for appointments to handle business that can only be carried out in-person.

Extensions have been granted to people with expiring credentials for themselves or their vehicles, like licenses and registrations, and Virginia State Police have not been enforcing inspections.

More information on Virginia entering Phase 3 can be found here.

What to know about preventing the virus

Most people don't suffer much from COVID-19, but it can cause severe illness in the elderly and people with existing health problems.

It spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Those droplets may land on objects and surfaces. Other people may contract the virus by touching those objects or surfaces and then touching their eyes, nose, or mouth.

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can cause mild to more severe respiratory illness. In a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can cause death, particularly among those who are older or who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.

To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Avoid contact with sick people.

• Avoid non-essential travel.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent or antiviral medication to treat COVID-19. The best way to avoid illness is preventing exposure, which is why governments around the world have implemented Stay at Home orders.

For the latest factual information on COVID-19, you’re encouraged to check both the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Timeout with TJ: Episode 21 - Nikki Newman

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Timeout with TJ: Episode 21 - Nikki Newman

State

Gov. Northam to hold COVID-19 briefing Wednesday

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Madison Greer
Governor Ralph Northam is scheduled to address Virginians on the latest COVID-19 response in the commonwealth at 1 p.m. on October 28.

News

PulsePoint app to help decrease number of sudden cardiac arrest deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Here is your overnight forecast for 10-27-2020

Updated: 11 hours ago

Latest News

News

VDH rolls out new K-12 COVID dashboard to track school outbreaks

Updated: 11 hours ago
Some students and teachers across Albemarle County are gearing up to head back to some in-person learning. Virginia’s Department of Health is preparing as well. The VDH now has a new dashboard to show you which localities and which schools have COVID-19 outbreaks in progress. This will include all K-12 public, private, charter, and independent schools. “I think it’s important for everyone to understand that we’ll see cases emerge, and we should anticipate an outbreak occurring,” Thomas Jefferson Health District COVID-19 Incident Commander Ryan McKay said. “I think that’s just given the nature of the disease.” The dashboard will report if an outbreak of two or more cases occurs, but that won’t mean the school has to shut down. “If we see an outbreak in a facility, doesn’t mean that facility is going to need to close for 14 days,” McKay said. Cases from exposure outside the school setting are not included on the dashboard unless the virus is passed on to someone at the school. McKay says, so far, K-12 schools in central Virginia are far from becoming super spreaders. “Despite what we are seeing in other settings, it’s just not happening within K-12 schools,” he said. Louisa, Greene, and Madison county public schools have already returned for partial in-person instruction. Only one outbreak of three cases has been reported in Greene County at Ruckersville Elementary School. “That’s really an attribute to the execution of plans that had been worked on over late spring and summer and then put into place really effectively throughout the fall,” McKay said. Albemarle County Public Schools are heading back for Phase 3 of hybrid in-person instruction in less than two weeks. “We know there’s a lot of concern in the community and we believe that will help tear down some of that concern if we’re as transparent as possible,” ACPS COVID-19 Coordinator Eileen Gomez said. While ACPS has its own COVID-19 dashboard already, it plans to use the VDH one as well. “It will probably help parents to see statewide we have very few outbreaks just two current outbreaks right now across the whole state, and we’ve had no outbreaks in our local Thomas Jefferson Health District,” Gomez said. “Schools don’t, at this point, seem to be the super spreader places that we thought they might be.” The dashboard will be updated every Friday. Outbreaks will be listed as “in progress” until 28 days go by without a new case. To take a look at the dashboard yourself, click here.

News

Former teacher writes biography on Lucy Frances Simms

Updated: 11 hours ago
Dale MacAllister first found interest in Lucy Frances Simms back in the 1990s. “She taught for 57 years," MacAllister said. “Her story was one that need to be more widely known so people understood how remarkable she was.” Simms was born a slave and grew up in Harrisonburg. She would go on to Hampton Institute where she would study to become a teacher. After she graduated, she returned to the Shenandoah Valley and began to teach in Rockingham County and Harrisonburg schools. “I just decided this was a subject a topic a person that I wanted to write more about,” MacAllister explained. Macallister said Simms was so much more than just a teacher. “Her amazing presence among the community of Newtown and Harrisonburg -- people loved her, her students loved her, the community loved her. She was such a great influence on three generations of African-American students,” MacAllister explained. An virtual celebration was held on Tuesday celebrating the book’s release. Beau Dickerson helped put the event together. “This is our local history," said Dickerson. “That is where students learn about the world, in their own backyards. It’s also in African-American History that throughout American history, it [African-American history] has been marginalized and neglected. These are stories that need to be told and it should be a part of our curriculum.” Dickerson is the social studies supervisor for Rockingham County Public Schools.

News

Harrisonburg Regal Movie Theatre to close permanently

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Regal Movie Theatre in Harrisonburg will close permanently, according to a press release from the landlord of the building, Armada Hoffler Properties, INC. On Monday, the real estate development company said it had reclaimed two sites for redevelopment in Virginia, one being the Regal Theatre location in Harrisonburg near James Madison University, and another located in Town Center in Virginia Beach. The company said following the tenant’s default, they’ve decided to terminate the two leases with Regal Cinemas for each location. The existing 49,000 square foot building sits on nearly 10 acres currently used primarily for surface parking. Jacob Jones, who has visited the theater since he was a kid, said he’s had a lot of good memories in those seats. “This would be the place, my dad and I would come every Christmas and do our movie theater experience," Jones said. "We would later then go shop for mom.” Jones said he was sad to hear the news and is wondering where many will now see movies. “We will be redeveloping our focus and specialty on creative mixed-use development, and we envision a major multifamily component amongst other uses for this property,” Chelsea Forest, director of marketing, said in an email. Earlier this summer the movie theater reopened, showing some older movies that fans like Nick Pearl came to see just for the experience. “I saw Back To The Future, I saw the David Copperfield film, I was going to take advantage of them being back," Pearl said. "I was going to experience the movies because you know it has been a weird year and I didn’t want that taken away.” While Peal said he felt safe returning to the theater he was shocked to see just a few weeks later Regal would close down again. On Oct. 5, Regal Cinemas announced the closing of each location in the U.S. indefinitely due to a lack of big blockbuster movies scheduled to come out later this year. “Our advantage as a diversified, vertically-integrated, and development-focused firm is our ability to quickly respond to changing market conditions and identify opportunities in the face of adversity,” said Louis Haddad, President & CEO of Armada Hoffler Properties in the release. “We would have been pleased to see these two leases through to their contractual expirations. However, following Regal’s default and recent decision to indefinitely suspend all operations, we regained full control over two prime pieces of real estate, thereby accelerating our long-term goal of redevelopment. As we’ve discussed on previous earnings calls, our focus and specialty is on creative mixed-use development and we envision both sites to feature a major multifamily component amongst other uses. We look forward to unlocking the full potential of both properties and as a result, maximizing value for both their respective communities and our shareholders.” With the future of a movie theater in the friendly city up in the air, Pearl said now is the time to support smaller local theaters around the Valley. “We gotta stay safe and support the local chains now," Pearl said. "Make sure our theaters in Page, Zeus, Legacy Theater, all of them are still around to make sure we have that experience.” WHSV reached out to Regal Cinemas for a statement but has yet to hear back.

Staunton

Staunton Historic Preservation Commission hold meeting on the Augusta County Courthouse Expansion Proposal

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
This proposal has gotten a lot of attention over the past few weeks. This past Sunday residents, business owners, and local leaders gathered to protest against the proposal.

News

Staunton Historic Preservation Commission hold meeting on the Augusta County Courthouse Expansion Pr

Updated: 11 hours ago
We do not demolish buildings at random for new construction," said Frank Strassler, executive director of the Historic Staunton Foundation. Strassler said one reason he is not in favor of the plan is because it will call for the demolition of four buildings which include 9 properties surrouniding the court house. "The design as attempted around the courthouse is out of scale out of size out of mass it interrupts the scale of buildings downtown. It does not relate well with the historic archetecture and scale of buildings within the Beverly Historic District. Strassler said the guidelines for his decisions focus on the local design guidelines that are based on retaining historic resources and as much original historic fabric as possible. “The design guidelines are based on the idea that you retain historic resorces. When repairs are needed, you repair them with inkind materials and prepare them for reuse adapting- or what we like to call rehabilation guidelines and standards,” Strassler explained. This proposal has gotten a lot of attention over the past few weeks. This past Sunday residents, business owners, and local leaders gathered to protest against the proposal. Unless deffered, the commission approves or denies the applications for certificates of approriatness, when they are heard. Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Local

What a local financial planner advises short and long-term investors before Election Day

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
A financial planner in Harrisonburg said he gets the same questions every four years during a presidential election cycle, especially when it comes to keeping money safe.