Wason Center poll shows Biden in 12-point lead among likely Va. voters

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - According to a survey released by the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University, Biden holds a 12-point lead in Virginia over President Trump and is polling well among voters who lean towards Republican.

The poll shows Biden is leading with 53% with President Trump at 41%.

The poll also says Biden’s advantage is built on the usual Democratic coalition of 90% black voters, 60% of them being women and 60% of them college-educated voters.

For President Trump, the percentage of voters is among 9% black voters, 38% of them women and 35% of them college-educated voters.

“Biden’s lead continues to illustrate Virginia’s solid shift left in presidential and statewide races,” Wason Center Research Director Rebecca Bromley-Trujillo, said. “The test on Election Day will be whether that shift holds in the competitive congressional districts that went to Democrats in 2018.”

In the contest for U.S. Senate, the poll shows Democratic Sen. Mark Warner holds a commanding 20-point lead over Republican Daniel Gade (57%-37%), showing strength across all groups except Republican partisans.

This is a 7-point increase from the Wason Center poll in mid-September, with Warner showing significant gains among men, white voters, older voters and non-college-educated voters. Gade’s strength is his Republican base (86%).

Virginia voters continue to show broad, bipartisan support (54%-24%) for a state constitutional amendment creating a commission to draw boundaries for Virginia’s 11 U.S. Congressional districts, 40 state Senate districts and 100 House of Delegates districts.

The 30-point lead comes from a strong preference in favor of the amendment across every voting group.

When asked to rank issues for the next president to address, 29% said the COVID-19 pandemic is most important, followed by the economy (21%), health care (13%), racial inequality (11%) and climate change (6%).

The Wason Center interviewed 908 registered Virginia voters on cell phones and landlines, October 15-27.

