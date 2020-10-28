Advertisement

Wason Center poll shows Biden in 12-point lead among likely Va. voters

Biden polling well among Republican-leaning voters, poll says
(Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
(Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)((Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File))
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - According to a survey released by the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University, Biden holds a 12-point lead in Virginia over President Trump and is polling well among voters who lean towards Republican.

The poll shows Biden is leading with 53% with President Trump at 41%.

The poll also says Biden’s advantage is built on the usual Democratic coalition of 90% black voters, 60% of them being women and 60% of them college-educated voters.

For President Trump, the percentage of voters is among 9% black voters, 38% of them women and 35% of them college-educated voters.

“Biden’s lead continues to illustrate Virginia’s solid shift left in presidential and statewide races,” Wason Center Research Director Rebecca Bromley-Trujillo, said. “The test on Election Day will be whether that shift holds in the competitive congressional districts that went to Democrats in 2018.”

In the contest for U.S. Senate, the poll shows Democratic Sen. Mark Warner holds a commanding 20-point lead over Republican Daniel Gade (57%-37%), showing strength across all groups except Republican partisans.

This is a 7-point increase from the Wason Center poll in mid-September, with Warner showing significant gains among men, white voters, older voters and non-college-educated voters. Gade’s strength is his Republican base (86%).

Virginia voters continue to show broad, bipartisan support (54%-24%) for a state constitutional amendment creating a commission to draw boundaries for Virginia’s 11 U.S. Congressional districts, 40 state Senate districts and 100 House of Delegates districts.

The 30-point lead comes from a strong preference in favor of the amendment across every voting group.

When asked to rank issues for the next president to address, 29% said the COVID-19 pandemic is most important, followed by the economy (21%), health care (13%), racial inequality (11%) and climate change (6%).

The Wason Center interviewed 908 registered Virginia voters on cell phones and landlines, October 15-27.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Senator Tim Kaine reacts to Supreme Court confirmation

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Caitlin Piemme
Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court Monday night. Virginia Senator Tim Kaine voted against confirming her.

Politics

Senator Mark Warner thanks voting volunteers

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Caitlin Piemme
Virginia Senator Mark Warner thanked voting volunteers today in Harrisonburg for getting out the vote throughout the commonwealth.

Politics

Registrars cure ballot envelopes to prevent rejection

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:47 PM EDT
|
By Simone McKenny
Registrars have been “curing ballots” which involves checking to make sure there are no mistakes on the ballot envelope that may get a ballot rejected.

State

What are the key election issues? Virginians share priorities as early voting numbers climb

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT
Early voters braved lines outside Fairfield Shopping Center in Kempsville Thursday. People waited around 90 minutes to cast their ballots early, citing the importance of the November 2020 general election.

Latest News

Politics

JMU political science professor reacts to final presidential debate

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT
|
By Caitlin Piemme
Professor Bob Roberts says both candidates showed more restraint and were able to get their points across on different issues.

Politics

Your Local Election Guide 2020

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT
|
By WHSV Newsroom
As Election Day approaches, WHSV is providing residents of the Shenandoah Valley the latest information on local races and candidates.

Local

Multiple signs reported stolen in Augusta County

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT
|
By Chelsea Church
Since August, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said there have been about 21 reports of stolen signs.

Politics

Sen. Tim Kaine discusses what’s at stake in Affordable Care Act hearing

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT
|
By Chelsea Church
In a press conference, Kaine said he will not be supporting what he calls an "illegitimate process."

Politics

Voters should expect a delay in final election results

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT
|
By Courtney Guiry
“Election night will be an unofficial count, but it’ll be everything we’ve received up to that point,” Harrisonburg’s Director of Elections Mark Finks says.

Politics

200+ Harrisonburg voters register during extension deadline

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT
|
By Cayley Urenko
The city is still waiting on some mail-in registrations, but as of Friday, the city's director of elections said Harrisonburg has just over 26,000 registered voters.