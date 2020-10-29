Advertisement

1on1: Sen. Mark Warner, (D) seeking re-election to U.S. Senate

By Bob Corso
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - We hear from Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat seeking re-election to the U.S. Senate from Virginia.

For his website, click here:  https://markwarnerva.com/

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Northam speaks COVID-19 numbers, and small gatherings

Updated: moments ago

News

Officials asking for public’s assistance in six-year-old homicide case

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Wednesday, on the six-year anniversary of the murder of Ricky Charlton, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and Charlton’s family are encouraging anyone with any information regarding the incident to come forward. According to a press release from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, a $15,000 reward is being offered to anyone who has information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Richard “Ricky” Charlton at his residence on Layman Trestle Road in October 2014. “We miss Ricky each and every day. I am praying that someone will come forward with additional information that will help to provide us with justice for Ricky and the closure that our family so desperately seeks in this matter,” Charlton’s mother said in the release. Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson says that although it has been six years since the homicide, the case remains an active investigation. If you have any information regarding the incident, you can contact the Crime Solvers hotline at 540-574-5050 or the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at 540-564-3800.

News

Man suffers severe burns from fire in Park View Plaza

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Harrisonburg firefighters are investigating a structure fire that happened at the Park View Plaza on Mount Clinton Pike in the city on Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. Crews arrived on location and found a fire inside of an end unit of the strip mall. The fire was contained in the unit, but Fire Chief Matt Tobia says they found one burn victim that was inside the building who was working on renovations. He suffered injuries as a result of the work being done inside. Information indicates that there were other workers inside the building as well. “That individual, an adult male, has been transferred to Virginia Commonwealth University Burn Center with severe injuries that are considered life-threatening at this time," said Tobia. "The fire is under control. Fire investigators are on the scene determining the cause of the fire.” The victim was airlifted to the hospital. Fire officials made contact with OSHA and reported the workplace injury. Tobia also says that information indicates that there were other workers inside the building as well, but no other individuals were injured. There is no word yet on how the fire started and officials cannot confirm that the fire was caused by the renovations. Stay with WHSV as we continue to learn more information.

News

Rockingham County Board of Supervisors table solar farm permit again

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Rockingham County, Va. (WHSV) - Back in September, Rockingham County supervisors tabled a decision to approve a solar farm permit. At that time, Caden Energix Endless Caverns LLC wanted the board of supervisors to approve a permit to build a solar electric generating farm on two parcels of land off Craney Island Road and Hulings Lane, which is a couple of miles south of New Market. Caden Energix envisioned 355 acres of land to feature 95,000 solar panels which, according to the company, would provide electricity to power about 6,500 homes for one year. According to a permit request, Dominion would be responsible for connecting the solar farm to the Endless Caverns substation, which is adjacent to the property. According to County Administrator Stephen King, the board will discuss the permit again Wednesday night. Before the meeting, he was unsure if the board will take a vote on the permit, but the board paused the application last month to gather more information. After discussion on Wednesday night, the county supervisors tabled the decision again, still wanting additional time to do their homework before making approving the permit. Chairman Bill Kyger said they need to be “diligent and urgent” in making the decision and hope to have some possible resolutions by early 2021. Before that, the supervisors want to hear from community members and professionals. The Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 to create a committee to assist in the decision for the land in New Market. “My recommendation would be to re-table this and to create a comprehensive solar ordinance to effectively evaluate this special use permit," Supervisor Brent Trumbo, who represents the district this affects, said. "I would hope a committee could be formed that would include the farming community, utilities. conservation organizations, engineers, solar firms, citizens, and get as much public input, possibly facilitated by a solar consultant.” Board supervisors said with a plan so new to the county, they want to be sure to get it right. At the Wednesday meeting, the board also approved the 2021 calendar which recognizes Juneteenth as a paid government holiday.

Latest News

One On One

1on1: Sen. Mark Warner, (D) seeking re-election to U.S. Senate

Updated: 49 minutes ago
We hear from Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat seeking re-election to the U.S. Senate from Virginia. For his website, click here: https://markwarnerva.com/

News

Southern Plains dealing with early season ice storm

Updated: 2 hours ago
An early season ice storm leads to 1" of ice in some areas.

State

Upgrades made after cut fiber line caused outage to registration portal

Updated: 3 hours ago
Virginia election officials say repairs and upgrades have been made to a network line that was cut earlier this month, which shut down the Virginia Department of Elections and other agencies.

Local

Open Doors plans to operate low barrier shelter out of former Red Front Supermarket

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kyle Rogers
Open Doors plans to operate at the former site of Red Front Supermarket in Harrisonburg for several months.

News

VHSL School of the Week: Staunton

Updated: 4 hours ago
VHSL School of the Week: Staunton

News

Local auto body shop uses ozone to sanitize cars

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
A body shop in Rockingham County has found a way to sanitize cars from the threat of COVID-19 and other viruses, and it’s only a 10-minute process.