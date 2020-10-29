Advertisement

25% of voters in Page County have already cast their ballot

Voters have until Saturday at 4 p.m. to voter early before Election Day.
Voters have until Saturday at 4 p.m. to voter early before Election Day.(WHSV)
By John Hood
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — With five days left until Election Day, the registrar’s office in Page County reported 25% of voters have voted early or sent their ballot in by mail on Wednesday.

Carol Gaunt, the general registrar for the county, said they’ve sent out roughly 1,600 mail-in ballots, and 1,220 have been marked and sent back to the county. Thursday afternoon, a line stayed pretty constant on the second floor of the county government building as more people were voting early.

On Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam asked Virginians to bring their mail-in ballots to their local registrar’s office if they have not mailed in their ballot yet.

Virginians must send out their mail-in ballot and have it postmarked by Tuesday with it arriving by Friday at noon for it to be counted.

Gaunt said she believes dropping off your ballot is a good idea for peace of mind, and her staff will help to make the process as easy as possible for voters.

“We do have the drop bag here in our office and if you come into our building or come to the back parking lot we will come down and pick the ballot up from you,” Gaunt said.

She said on Thursday night, her election officers will get their final training before the big day on Tuesday.

You can continue to vote early in Page County until Saturday Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. at the registrar’s office.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Emergency absentee ballots are a viable option for the ill

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Caitlin Piemme
Emergency absentee ballots are still an option for those who are ill, hospitalized or otherwise unable to make it to the polls in time for the election.

Politics

Local police departments prepare for election day

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT
|
By Chelsea Church
Police say they will be patrolling the polling locations, but they will not have a permanent presence at the polls.

Politics

Wason Center poll shows Biden in 12-point lead among likely Va. voters

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
The poll shows Biden is leading with 53% with President Trump at 41%.

Politics

Senator Tim Kaine reacts to Supreme Court confirmation

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT
|
By Caitlin Piemme
Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court Monday night. Virginia Senator Tim Kaine voted against confirming her.

Latest News

Politics

Senator Mark Warner thanks voting volunteers

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT
|
By Caitlin Piemme
Virginia Senator Mark Warner thanked voting volunteers today in Harrisonburg for getting out the vote throughout the commonwealth.

Politics

Registrars cure ballot envelopes to prevent rejection

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:47 PM EDT
|
By Simone McKenny
Registrars have been “curing ballots” which involves checking to make sure there are no mistakes on the ballot envelope that may get a ballot rejected.

State

What are the key election issues? Virginians share priorities as early voting numbers climb

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT
Early voters braved lines outside Fairfield Shopping Center in Kempsville Thursday. People waited around 90 minutes to cast their ballots early, citing the importance of the November 2020 general election.

Politics

JMU political science professor reacts to final presidential debate

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT
|
By Caitlin Piemme
Professor Bob Roberts says both candidates showed more restraint and were able to get their points across on different issues.

Politics

Your Local Election Guide 2020

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT
|
By WHSV Newsroom
As Election Day approaches, WHSV is providing residents of the Shenandoah Valley the latest information on local races and candidates.

Local

Multiple signs reported stolen in Augusta County

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT
|
By Chelsea Church
Since August, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said there have been about 21 reports of stolen signs.