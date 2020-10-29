25% of voters in Page County have already cast their ballot

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — With five days left until Election Day, the registrar’s office in Page County reported 25% of voters have voted early or sent their ballot in by mail on Wednesday.

Carol Gaunt, the general registrar for the county, said they’ve sent out roughly 1,600 mail-in ballots, and 1,220 have been marked and sent back to the county. Thursday afternoon, a line stayed pretty constant on the second floor of the county government building as more people were voting early.

On Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam asked Virginians to bring their mail-in ballots to their local registrar’s office if they have not mailed in their ballot yet.

Virginians must send out their mail-in ballot and have it postmarked by Tuesday with it arriving by Friday at noon for it to be counted.

Gaunt said she believes dropping off your ballot is a good idea for peace of mind, and her staff will help to make the process as easy as possible for voters.

“We do have the drop bag here in our office and if you come into our building or come to the back parking lot we will come down and pick the ballot up from you,” Gaunt said.

She said on Thursday night, her election officers will get their final training before the big day on Tuesday.

You can continue to vote early in Page County until Saturday Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. at the registrar’s office.

