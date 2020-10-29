Advertisement

Emergency absentee ballots are a viable option for the ill

If someone is hospitalized and unable to vote in person, they can apply for emergency absentee up until Monday afternoon.
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Emergency absentee ballots are still an option for those who are ill, hospitalized or otherwise unable to make it to the polls in time for the election. They can get a designated representative to drop off their ballot.

The representative must be at least 18 and designated by the voter. They cannot be an elected official, a candidate for office, or the deputy, spouse, parent or child of a candidate.

They must bring in the application of the incapacitated voter, pick up their ballot and drop it off for them. Once it’s filled out the ballot can be turned in by the time the polls close.

But Harrisonburg Assistant Registrar Rosanna Bencoach says the application for the ballot must be filled out by Monday at 2 p.m., the day before Election Day.

“They could be filling it out on election day, but not the application. The application is before that. Election day would be too late," Bencoach said. "It has to be complete. The initial application process has to be completed the day before election day.”

Bencoach also says that people who need to travel last minute can apply for an emergency absentee ballot.

“The main type we see people use is voting on Monday because the need to travel arose afternoon on Saturday then they can vote up to two on Monday. That’s the main thing we see, we see almost none of the others," Bencoach said.

The Director of Patient Experience at Augusta health says that election day is a busy day for them and they do everything they can so patients who want to vote can exercise their right.

