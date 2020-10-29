First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain today, cooler air moves in this weekend

(WHSV) - Tropical moisture associated with Zeta will continue to move across the area today, bringing several inches of rain. Immediately after a cold front brings in cooler air for the weekend.

THURSDAY: Rain for the day, heavy at times. There may even be a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures across the area likely stay in the low to mid 60s. However, there will be a pocket of cooler air across some northern areas. From around Riverton/Seneca Rocks in Pendleton county, through Grant and Hardy county including most of Shenandoah county (from about New Market/Edinburg north). These areas looks to stay in the mid 50s.

If this boundary drops south into Rockingham county then temperatures may cool into the afternoon. Turning breezy for the afternoon with gusty winds. Gusts 20-30mph across the area but the strongest winds will be Friday.

The heaviest rain will be into the early to mid afternoon, likely before about 3pm but we won’t fully dry out. Rain then turns more on and off and scattered for the rest of Thursday and Thursday night.

Rainfall: Most 2″-3″ with some locally higher totals up to about 4″ of rain. The highest rainfall will be isolated except for areas on and along the Blue Ridge. Widespread flooding is not expected however localized flooding possible, especially in prone spots or where leaves are clogging drains.

Rain turns more scattered and on and off this evening and overnight as this low exits the area and a cold front gets ready to move in. Gusty winds at times, gusts 20-25mph. Overnight lows eventually cool into the mid to upper 40s by Friday morning.

The rain will be more scattered this afternoon as Zeta departs the region. (WHSV)

FRIDAY: Starting out cloudy with a few spotty very early showers in the morning. There may even be a few wet snowflakes mixing in across the highest elevations of the Allegheny mountains. Then starting to dry out with breaks in the cloud cover. Staying cool with temperatures on either side of 50 degrees. Likely mid to upper 40s for our West Virginia locations and into the low 50s for the Valley. Fairly stagnant temperatures. Gusty winds for the day. Gusts 20-30mph. Mountain locations along the Blue Ridge and Allegheny mountains may even see gusts to 40mph.

Cooler for the evening as skies clear and temperatures cool quickly into the 40s. Lows in the low to mid 30s with widespread frost. A widespread freeze for our West Virginia mountain locations.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine for the day but a cold start with temperatures in the 30s. With the sunshine temperatures will rise into the upper 40s to low 50s in the afternoon. A much cooler fall day. For Halloween night it will be quite cold. Skies remain clear as temperatures remain in the 40s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Highs in the 50s for the upcoming weekend (WHSV)

SUNDAY: Another cold morning in the 30s but plenty of sunshine for the day. Ahead of a rather dry cold front, temperatures will rise in the low to mid 60s with clouds building in for the afternoon. With the front approaching expect a windy day but winds will be out of the southwest. A few showers late in the day for the Potomac Highlands. If the Valley sees a shower it would be brief and very isolated.

Turning much cooler Sunday night with temperatures cooling very quickly. A widespread freeze across the area with lows in the mid to upper 20s for our West Virginia locations, low to mid 30s for the Valley. A few snow showers for the Allegheny mountains overnight.

MONDAY: Much cooler behind that cold front. Temperatures in the morning in the 30s. More clouds than sunshine for the day with temperatures remaining in the 40s for the afternoon. There will be some snow showers across the Allegheny mountains especially for the morning. Highs for the day in the mid to upper 40s.

Another cold night with a widespread freeze. Lows in the mid to upper 20s for our West Virginia locations, low 30s for the Valley.

TUESDAY: A cold but sunny morning with temperatures in the 30. Still cool for the day but temperatures rebound into the low to mid 50s. Another widespread freeze Tuesday night with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

