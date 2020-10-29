Fitness center raising money for UVA mobile mammography unit

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Breast Cancer Awareness Month isn’t over just yet, and one fitness studio in Charlottesville is trying to raise money for research and treatment through cycling.

Zoom held its Tapbacks for Tatas fundraiser all day Thursday, October 29, to raise money and awareness to benefit the University of Virginia’s mobile mammography unit.

The fundraiser has collected about $700 during previous years, but this time around the goal is to hit at least $500.

“This is something we have done every year as a studio. We feel it’s a big commitment to be involved in our community and this event is a donation based class,” Zoom Studio Manager Elizabeth Guyer said.

You can donate money to the studio’s Venmo account, @Zoomcville.

