Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Philadelphia police face rebuke from city, Wallace family

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police faced rebuke Thursday from both City Hall and the family of Walter Wallace Jr. as an anguished city bemoaned the department’s response to a year of extraordinary, and sometimes violent, civil unrest.

The City Council, joining leaders of other cities, voted to block police from using tear gas, rubber bullets or pepper spray on peaceful protesters after hearing hours of testimony from people injured or traumatized by them, including a group hit with tear gas as they were corralled near a highway overpass.

“It was undisciplined, it was indiscriminate and it hurt a lot of people,” said Council Member Helen Gym, who introduced the bill.

The moves follow days of protests, store break-ins and ATM thefts after the death of Wallace — a Black man shot by police — that led the mayor to lock down the city Wednesday night with an overnight curfew.

Later in the day, a lawyer for the Wallace family complained the police department sent “ill-trained, ill-prepared officers” to deal with his mental health crisis.

The family had called Monday for both medical services and police, but only the latter arrived, lawyer Shaka Johnson said. Less than 30 seconds into the encounter, Wallace was dead, felled by a blast of 14 bullets, he said.

Police have said the two officers fired after Wallace ignored orders to drop a knife. Wallace’s mother and wife were outside, shouting to police about his mental health problems, Johnson said.

He said the video shows “instant panic” from officers whose training taught them only how to open fire.

“What you will not see is a man with a knife lunging at anyone, that would qualify as a reason to assassinate him,” said Johnson, who reviewed the police body camera video and 911 tapes with family members and city officials on Thursday.

“The city has failed not only the Wallace family,” he said, “the city has also failed those police officers.”

The officers have not been named, but Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has pledged to release the video and audio tapes. In a news conference Wednesday, Outlaw lamented the lack of a behavioral health unit in a department she joined only this year.

She pledged to address that need and also told the council that she supports the goal of their bill, which she said aligns with current police policy. Mayor Jim Kenney also supports the ban in principle but wants to review it before signing it into law, a spokesman said.

The city had a strong record of accommodating protesters in recent years, until the Black Lives Matter protests erupted in the city on May 30, following the death of George Floyd. Chaos and violent clashes ensued, and broke out anew this week after Wallace’s death in a mostly Black section of West Philadelphia.

“The unjustified shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. this week has our city both raging and grieving, but also extraordinarily purposeful about taking action,” Gym said.

Several other cities across the U.S. have debated or enacted similar measures to limit the use of chemical sprays and rubber bullets against protesters.

Meanwhile, U.S. Attorney William McSwain, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, announced charges Thursday against a Philadelphia social studies teacher and three others for their alleged roles in the torching of two police cruisers during the May 30 protests.

According to McSwain, 29-year-old teacher Anthony Smith and two others put “combustible materials” into a cruiser near City Hall that was already on fire. Another man was charged separately with setting fire to a second cruiser. Smith helped organize the Philadelphia Coalition for Racial and Economic Legal Justice, known locally as Philly for REAL Justice.

McSwain, in a statement, said he supports peaceful protests. However, he said, “If you engage in violent civil unrest and commit a federal crime in this district, we will come after you.”

Smith, who teaches in a city charter school, was awakened from his bed Wednesday morning and arrested, his lawyer said.

“This fits into the law and order narrative of trying to criminalize dissent, which the Justice Department has laid out under (Attorney General William) Barr for the last four or five months,” Smith’s lawyer, Paul Hetznecker, said.

He noted the arrest came five months after the incident and five days before “the most important presidential election of our time.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mickens looking to make mark on Staunton program

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Mickens looking to make mark on Staunton program

News

Running back depth key for Dukes

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Running back depth key for Dukes

National Politics

Pelosi, Trump administration trade blame over virus aid

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Pelosi lobbed her latest public relations volley with a letter to Mnuchin that blames Republicans for the failed talks.

National

Tunisian carrying Quran fatally stabs 3 in French church

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LORI HINNANT and DANIEL COLE
French President Emmanuel Macron said he would immediately increase the number of soldiers deployed to protect schools and religious sites from around 3,000 currently to 7,000.

Latest News

State

Bedford woman goes viral on TikTok for gravestone beautification

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Leanna Scachetti
Nearly 20 million people have watched Alicia Williams' video which shows her cleaning off an 1800s era headstone.

National Politics

Trump fights headwinds as he and Biden battle over Florida

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Both nominees are now focusing on encouraging voters to turn out on Election Day, next Tuesday.

National

Walmart pulls guns, ammo off store shelves

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The retail giant sells firearms in roughly half of its 4,700 stores in the United States.

News

Augusta County LEAD program gets grant to expand resources, reports increases in litter control prog

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has received $600,000 from the Department of Justice. The money will go toward efforts to identify, treat and support those affected by the illicit use of opioids and other drugs through the office’s Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion Program (LEAD). “We don’t really have as big of an opioid problem here, in Augusta County we do have a meth problem,” Caleb Kramer, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, said. The grant will fund a new case management program, which will connect higher risk offenders with community resources prior to them being charged. It will first be used to hire a full-time project manager, who will be in charge of integrating with local organizations and coordinate services that are needed. Some examples may include, collaboration for services with shelters, career services groups, counselors, drug treatment centers, and vocational services. “I wanted to be able to bring a full force of all the community resources that I can to help these people out and help drive them toward a more positive direction in their lives,” Kramer said. He added, “Case managers will be instrumental in ensuring immediate intervention, right after arrest for example, as well as continuity of care which, evidence shows, are critical to offenders' long-term success.” The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office reported success with its current LEAD program, the Pre-charge Diversion and Litter Control Program, which diverts first-time, low-level offenders to community service and requires them to remain charge free and drug-free and to participate in interventions. The Augusta County Litter Control Program reports more than 36,000 pounds of trash collected in 2019. That’s over 24,000 pounds more than in 2018. The program also recorded a significant increase in man-hours and miles covered in 2019. Those numbers will drop a bit for 2020, due to COVID-19 pausing the program. Kramer said you can help to continue lowering those numbers by not littering, which is one thing this program teaches. “It’s very culture changing. I’ll have participants who, when they start, maybe joking about there being litter. Like, ha ha. I probably did some of this. At the end of it, they’ll be like, if my friends ever do that again, I’m going to yell at them,” Kramer said. The Augusta County Litter Control program reports they picked up 410 tires along roadways in 2019, which is up from 71 in 2018. Kramer said it’s mostly from people illegally dumping tires in embankments. He said improper disposal of tires can not only take away from the county’s beauty, but it can also be harmful to the environment. “Contributes to a lot of disease and pests that we don’t like that are disease vectors. I think there’s a huge amount of effects. They’re not visible, but just because they’re not visible doesn’t mean they’re not there,” Kramer said. You can properly dispose of tires at the Augusta County landfill and you can report trash you see along the roadway to the program by calling 540-254-7826.

News

Law enforcement concerned with aspects of new police reform law

Updated: 2 hours ago
Governor Northam signed a law this week banning no-knock search warrants, making Virginia the third state to do so. House Bill 5099 prohibits law enforcement from seeking or executing a no-knock search warrant. “Now they have to knock on the door to give the people inside notice that they’re there, which is the typical way to serve them,” Tim Martin, Augusta County Commonwealth’s attorney said. Law enforcement officials mentioned reasons why police may conduct a “no-knock” warrant. “If they have the opportunity to enter without knocking, the theory is the people inside wouldn’t have time to get ready for them or ready to attack,” Martin said. Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said no-knock warrants are rarely used across the Commonwealth. He said he’s more concerned about other parts of the law, which state search warrants can only be served in the daytime unless they get special permission. “We have to have that ability. A crime does not stop just because the sun goes down. We have to have the ability to do our job,” Sheriff Smith said. Sheriff Smith believes this, along with having to read the search warrant aloud to the occupants of the building will create challenges. “It will create issues. It will create problems and challenges that probably have not been identified yet,” Sheriff Smith said. He added there are loopholes in the law that need to be worked out, but he said they will do what they need to adapt. “We’ll just have to jump through the hoops and get the judges and the magistrates and get the authorization to do what we need to do,” Sheriff Smith said. Martin said if police “do something outside of the requirements of the new law, then the evidence seized would be suppressed.” Some community members said this police reform is long overdue. “The raft of news signed by Governor Northam should immediately result in municipalities exercising their new powers to develop civilian review boards for their policing departments,” Aaron Barmer, organizer, of Staunton said. “I hope that Virginians will increase their scrutiny toward police and policing, and that magistrates and Commonwealth’s Attorneys will be the next objects of serious lawmaking to compel fair and uniform oversight of their decisions.” Northam said laws like these will help build trust between law enforcement and communities, but not everyone thinks that will be the case. “I don’t necessarily see that, particularly because this is a rather rare type of warrant anywhere, as far as I know,” Martin said. “Some of the laws and some of this stuff that is reforming what police officers and deputies do on a daily basis... I have a strong concern that it will not make Virginia safer,” Sheriff Smith said. Martin said he believes there are other ways to address issues between police and communities without tying the hands of police. “Because police are there to keep the public safe. I think that’s something that everyone, every non-criminal actor would want,” Martin said.

News

Lime starts permit to roll out bikes in the friendly city

Updated: 2 hours ago
After having Lime scooters in the city of Harrisonburg, the ride-share company is now looking to bring bikes to the Friendly City. According to Robert Gardner, director of government relations at Lime, the company and the city have been in talks about bringing in dockless orange Jump bikes. Members of the public works department tested out the bike last week. “We’re working with DPW now on working through the permitting system," Gardner said. "To make sure that we dot all the I’s and cross all the T’s to make sure that we can safely bring both scooters and dockless bikes to Harrisonburg.” While it is still unsure of the number of bikes that will be placed in the community, Gardner said some are already housed in a warehouse near Eastern Mennonite University. Kyle Lawrence with the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition said he’s excited to see what Lime brings to get more people out of cars and pedaling while traveling from point A to point B. “The shared bike systems tend to cater to trips of maybe 3 to 4 miles, where the scooters are simply a mile or less," Lawrence said. "So we’re excited about the bikes, particularly the electronic assisted bikes are going to make it a lot easier for people to go to further destinations and use them for real transportation.” Lawrence said he thinks the bikes will work great for JMU students who are headed around town, but the success of the program depends on if the university will hop on board. Gardner said for now, there is no timeline of when the bikes will come out, but said it will be in the next few months. He also said the company will have events as they get closer to launch to familiarize the community with the bike and give out helmets. The bike system will still use the same app that current scooters use.