Greene Co. Sheriff’s Office seizes 3 horses from Stanardsville area

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has seized several horses as part of an investigation in the Stanardsville area.

The sheriff’s office announced Thursday, October 29, that its Animal Control division executed a search warrant back on September 18. Authorities did not offer a specific address for where three horses were seized.

The state licensed veterinarian determined that the three horses were in critical shape and needed immediate veterinarian care.

The horses are currently in the care of Hopes Legacy Equine Rescue and are said to be improving daily.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says charges are still pending the investigation.

