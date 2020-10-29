Advertisement

Judge: Virginia can’t count some ballots without postmarks

A judge has ruled that Virginia elections officials cannot count absentee ballots with missing postmarks unless they can confirm the date of mailing through a barcode.
A judge has ruled that Virginia elections officials cannot count absentee ballots with missing postmarks unless they can confirm the date of mailing through a barcode.(NBC12)
By Denise Lavoie, Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A judge has ruled that Virginia elections officials cannot count absentee ballots with missing postmarks unless they can confirm the date of mailing through a barcode.

The ruling Wednesday partially granted an injunction requested by a conservative legal group.

The Public Interest Legal Foundation sued the Virginia Department of Elections and members of the Virginia State Board of Elections earlier this month.

The lawsuit challenged a regulation that instructed local election officials to count absentee ballots with missing or illegible postmarks, as long as the ballots are received by noon on the Friday after Election Day.

