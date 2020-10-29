Law enforcement concerned with aspects of new police reform law

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Governor Northam signed a law this week banning no-knock search warrants, making Virginia the third state to do so.

House Bill 5099 prohibits law enforcement from seeking or executing a no-knock search warrant.

“Now they have to knock on the door to give the people inside notice that they’re there, which is the typical way to serve them,” Tim Martin, Augusta County Commonwealth’s attorney said.

Law enforcement officials mentioned reasons why police may conduct a “no-knock” warrant.

“If they have the opportunity to enter without knocking, the theory is the people inside wouldn’t have time to get ready for them or ready to attack,” Martin said.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said no-knock warrants are rarely used across the Commonwealth. He said he’s more concerned about other parts of the law, which state search warrants can only be served in the daytime unless they get special permission.

“We have to have that ability. A crime does not stop just because the sun goes down. We have to have the ability to do our job,” Sheriff Smith said.

Sheriff Smith believes this, along with having to read the search warrant aloud to the occupants of the building will create challenges.

“It will create issues. It will create problems and challenges that probably have not been identified yet,” Sheriff Smith said.

He added there are loopholes in the law that need to be worked out, but he said they will do what they need to adapt.

“We’ll just have to jump through the hoops and get the judges and the magistrates and get the authorization to do what we need to do,” Sheriff Smith said.

Martin said if police “do something outside of the requirements of the new law, then the evidence seized would be suppressed.”

Some community members said this police reform is long overdue.

“The raft of news signed by Governor Northam should immediately result in municipalities exercising their new powers to develop civilian review boards for their policing departments,” Aaron Barmer, organizer, of Staunton said. “I hope that Virginians will increase their scrutiny toward police and policing, and that magistrates and Commonwealth’s Attorneys will be the next objects of serious lawmaking to compel fair and uniform oversight of their decisions.”

Northam said laws like these will help build trust between law enforcement and communities, but not everyone thinks that will be the case.

“I don’t necessarily see that, particularly because this is a rather rare type of warrant anywhere, as far as I know,” Martin said.

“Some of the laws and some of this stuff that is reforming what police officers and deputies do on a daily basis... I have a strong concern that it will not make Virginia safer,” Sheriff Smith said.

Martin said he believes there are other ways to address issues between police and communities without tying the hands of police.

“Because police are there to keep the public safe. I think that’s something that everyone, every non-criminal actor would want,” Martin said.

