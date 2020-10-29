Lime starts permit to roll out bikes in the friendly city

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — After having Lime scooters in the city of Harrisonburg, the ride-share company is now looking to bring bikes to the Friendly City.

According to Robert Gardner, director of government relations at Lime, the company and the city have been in talks about bringing in dockless orange Jump bikes.

Members of the public works department tested out the bike last week.

“We’re working with DPW now on working through the permitting system," Gardner said. "To make sure that we dot all the I’s and cross all the T’s to make sure that we can safely bring both scooters and dockless bikes to Harrisonburg.”

While it is still unsure of the number of bikes that will be placed in the community, Gardner said some are already housed in a warehouse near Eastern Mennonite University.

Kyle Lawrence with the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition said he’s excited to see what Lime brings to get more people out of cars and pedaling while traveling from point A to point B.

“The shared bike systems tend to cater to trips of maybe 3 to 4 miles, where the scooters are simply a mile or less," Lawrence said. "So we’re excited about the bikes, particularly the electronic assisted bikes are going to make it a lot easier for people to go to further destinations and use them for real transportation.”

Lawrence said he thinks the bikes will work great for JMU students who are headed around town, but the success of the program depends on if the university will hop on board.

Gardner said for now, there is no timeline of when the bikes will come out, but said it will be in the next few months. He also said the company will have events as they get closer to launch to familiarize the community with the bike and give out helmets.

The bike system will still use the same app that current scooters use.

