Advertisement

Meat industry rebounds after COVID-19 setbacks, but will it last?

By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Nearly every industry in America is trying to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michael Nepveaux, an economist at the American Farm Bureau Federation, said that one critical area looks to be improving: America’s meat industry.

“We all like to eat, don’t we?” Nepveaux said.

Early in the pandemic, coronavirus outbreaks inside processing plants -- and increased demand at grocery stores -- raised concerns about the possibility of a meat shortage and price increases. But the industry avoided that.

The Department of Agriculture reported in June that meat processing plants were operating at 95% to 98% of their 2019 levels, following President Trump’s executive order to keep them open during the pandemic.

“It’s a question of whether or not we’ll ever be back at 100% of where they were operating," Nepveaux said.

There are many unknowns as we head into 2021: When will we see an end to the pandemic? Will President Trump or Joe Biden be leading the county? Experts we talked to said those factors play a large role in what’s next for the meat industry.

John Anderson is the president of the Minnesota Pork Producers Association. He agrees that the industry is back on track, but he is still concerned about what lies ahead.

“The industry will survive," Anderson said. "The challenge is how does it look coming out the other end?”

Anderson wants more support from Washington, like financial compensation to farmers for pigs that were euthanized when processing plants slowed production in response to the pandemic.

Brooke Rollins, assistant to President Trump, said the president is committed to keeping the supply chain moving.

“The idea that there’s gonna be another run on supermarkets, that the whole country may shut down again, it’s just not going to happen," Rollins said. "At least with this president at the helm.”

Joe Biden said he supports higher wages and protections for workers inside processing plants. But would he shut down plants to fight a COVID outbreak? We asked his campaign several times, but they did not respond to our questions.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim and Photojournalist/Editor Tyler Smith contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Local police departments prepare for election day

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Church
Police say they will be patrolling the polling locations, but they will not have a permanent presence at the polls.

Politics

Wason Center poll shows Biden in 12-point lead among likely Va. voters

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
The poll shows Biden is leading with 53% with President Trump at 41%.

Politics

Senator Tim Kaine reacts to Supreme Court confirmation

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT
|
By Caitlin Piemme
Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court Monday night. Virginia Senator Tim Kaine voted against confirming her.

Politics

Senator Mark Warner thanks voting volunteers

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT
|
By Caitlin Piemme
Virginia Senator Mark Warner thanked voting volunteers today in Harrisonburg for getting out the vote throughout the commonwealth.

Politics

Registrars cure ballot envelopes to prevent rejection

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:47 PM EDT
|
By Simone McKenny
Registrars have been “curing ballots” which involves checking to make sure there are no mistakes on the ballot envelope that may get a ballot rejected.

Latest News

State

What are the key election issues? Virginians share priorities as early voting numbers climb

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT
Early voters braved lines outside Fairfield Shopping Center in Kempsville Thursday. People waited around 90 minutes to cast their ballots early, citing the importance of the November 2020 general election.

Politics

JMU political science professor reacts to final presidential debate

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT
|
By Caitlin Piemme
Professor Bob Roberts says both candidates showed more restraint and were able to get their points across on different issues.

Politics

Your Local Election Guide 2020

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT
|
By WHSV Newsroom
As Election Day approaches, WHSV is providing residents of the Shenandoah Valley the latest information on local races and candidates.

Local

Multiple signs reported stolen in Augusta County

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT
|
By Chelsea Church
Since August, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said there have been about 21 reports of stolen signs.

Politics

Sen. Tim Kaine discusses what’s at stake in Affordable Care Act hearing

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT
|
By Chelsea Church
In a press conference, Kaine said he will not be supporting what he calls an "illegitimate process."

Politics

Voters should expect a delay in final election results

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT
|
By Courtney Guiry
“Election night will be an unofficial count, but it’ll be everything we’ve received up to that point,” Harrisonburg’s Director of Elections Mark Finks says.