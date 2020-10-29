Advertisement

Mickens looking to make mark on Staunton basketball program

By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Terrell Mickens is in charge of one of the most successful boys basketball programs in VHSL history.

Mickens is preparing for his fourth season as head coach of the Staunton High School boys basketball team. He is tasked with helping the program remain as one of the best in the state of Virginia. Staunton, previously named Robert E. Lee, ranks second all-time in VHSL history with 22 state tournament appearances with the program winning state titles in 2017, 2005, 2004, 1990, 1984, 1967, and 1931.

“I want to win games more than anybody," said Mickens. “But I feel like you have to have great character before you can win games and that’s been my goal to get Staunton (boys basketball) around the community.”

Mickens is an alum of Staunton (Robert E. Lee) and he has compiled a record of 52-24 overall as head coach. He led the program to an appearance in the Class 2 state title game during the 2017-2018 season and an impressive upset of East Rockingham in 2018-2019 en route to a Shenandoah District Tournament title.

“We picked him because he was the right guy for the job,” said Staunton athletics director David Tibbs, when discussing Mickens.

For Mickens and the current squad, they may be playing with a new name on their jersey, but the expectation of the program remains the same.

“I love the City of Staunton," said Mickens. "I love everything about it. I love the community so I bleed blue and white.”

Staunton and the rest of the VHSL boys and girls basketball teams are preparing for the 2020-2021 season to start in December.

