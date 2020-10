ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Parts of Texas and Oklahoma are dealing with an early season ice storm.

I didn't think our growing season would end like this. Farewell flowers. See you in 2021! pic.twitter.com/xFy0YhRybP — Damon Lane (@KOCOdamonlane) October 27, 2020

Ice coated roads making for treacherous driving conditions. Oklahoma is dealing with more than 300,000 power outages.

Parts of Oklahoma City are frozen in more than 1″ of ice in this October snow and ice storm.

