Virginia Ready expands job training program

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Ready is looking to assist more workers who may have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a job training program that connects these workers with more than 23 different community colleges to get the credentials they need in order to apply for jobs that are in-demand.

“We listen to our business partners and tailor our credentials to what they are looking for,” said Glenn Youngkin, co-founder of Virginia Ready. “Right now there are 19 different fields our scholars can study in, and look to find jobs once they’ve graduated.”

The Virginia Ready scholar program offers an incentive for workers to get involved, namely a $1,000 award for their credits upon completing the program. While the program itself is not free, it offers reduced prices and other grants to finish schooling without digging a financial hole to get there.

“I lost my job after working at my business for 17 years, so yes that was a shock,” said Elizabeth Davis, a scholar with Virginia Ready. “So far I’m loving this new program, and will hopefully get a job for medical coding.”

Jobs within the health industry, manufacturing, and cyber-computer are some of the most in-demand openings at this time. More than 400 people have already enrolled in Virginia Ready’s programs, and courses usually take 6-12 weeks to complete.

