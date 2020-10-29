Advertisement

Virginia residents say they’ll appeal removal of Lee statue

The afternoon sun illuminates the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Ave in Richmond, Va., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. A Richmond judge heard arguments in a lawsuit over the Governors' order to remove the statue. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Several Virginia residents have filed notice that they will appeal a ruling allowing the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from its prominent place in the state’s capital city.

Patrick McSweeney, an attorney for the plaintiffs, on Thursday provided The Associated Press a copy of a notice of appeal to the Supreme Court of Virginia. The move comes after a judge on Tuesday ruled in favor of Gov. Ralph Northam, saying 19th century deeds that transferred the monument to the state do not prohibit the statue’s removal now.

The judge dissolved a temporary injunction prohibiting the state from having the bronze equestrian statue removed, but he also suspended his own order pending the resolution of an appeal.

Each side will have time to file briefs with the court, which will then decide whether to hear the appeal.

