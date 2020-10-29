Wanted: Ashley Nicole Moore

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Ashley Nicole Moore, 34, is wanted by the local police.

Moore is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for grand larceny: auto theft, obtaining money by false pretenses and possession of stolen property w/ intent to sell.

Moore is known to be from Harrisonburg, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning her whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.