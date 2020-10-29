Winchester police searching for alleged homicide suspect

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) — The Winchester Police Department posted to Facebook on Wednesday that officials are investigating the homicide of 29-year-old Kevin Riley.

According to the post, the incident occurred at approximately 9 p.m. on Oct. 28 on Adams Drive in the City of Winchester.

Winchester Police are actively investigating the homicide of Kevin Riley, 29 years old, of the 500 block of S. Kent... Posted by Winchester Police Department on Wednesday, October 28, 2020

The police department provided an update on Thursday morning. Witnesses reported that the suspect in the homicide case was driving a dark-colored, possibly blue, BMW sports utility vehicle.

Winchester Police are pursuing a person of interest who was known to homicide victim Kevin Riley. Witnesses have stated... Posted by Winchester Police Department on Thursday, October 29, 2020

If you have any information regarding the incident or the suspect, you can contact Winchester Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 540-662-4131 or anonymously through the P3 Tip App or by calling 540-665-TIPS.

