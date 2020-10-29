Winchester police searching for alleged homicide suspect
WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) — The Winchester Police Department posted to Facebook on Wednesday that officials are investigating the homicide of 29-year-old Kevin Riley.
According to the post, the incident occurred at approximately 9 p.m. on Oct. 28 on Adams Drive in the City of Winchester.
The police department provided an update on Thursday morning. Witnesses reported that the suspect in the homicide case was driving a dark-colored, possibly blue, BMW sports utility vehicle.
If you have any information regarding the incident or the suspect, you can contact Winchester Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 540-662-4131 or anonymously through the P3 Tip App or by calling 540-665-TIPS.
Stay with WHSV for updates.
Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.