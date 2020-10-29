Advertisement

Zeta barrels northeast after battering storm-weary coast

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 2:12 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A fast-moving Hurricane Zeta barreled northeast Thursday morning after ripping through Louisiana and Mississippi where storm-weary residents were advised to stay indoors overnight while officials assessed the havoc the storm had wrought.

The storm raged onshore Wednesday afternoon in the small village of Cocodrie in Louisiana as a strong Category 2 and then moved swiftly across the New Orleans area and into neighboring Mississippi, bringing with it both fierce winds and storm surge. There was heavy rain at times but since the storm was so fast-moving, rain related flooding wasn’t as much of a concern.

The storm killed at least one person, a 55-year-old man who a Louisiana coroner said was electrocuted by a downed power line in New Orleans, and officials said life-threatening conditions would last into Thursday.

Waveland Mayor Mike Smith told WLOX-TV that his Mississippi Gulf Coast city, which was part of the area most heavily damaged by 2005′s Hurricane Katrina has maybe taken the worst hit since then from Zeta.

“We’re going to see a whole lot of damage in the morning,” Smith said. Among the many trees blown down was one that fell on Smith’s own house. “It was my next-door neighbor’s and he wanted to give it to me, apparently,” Smith said.

In Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards was expected Thursday to tour the coastal regions hardest hit by the storm. During a radio interview Wednesday evening, Edwards said the wind had caused extensive structural damage. And as neighbors and church groups started reaching out to help those affected, he also highlighted the need to protect against the coronavirus at the same time.

“Offer the help but do it with a mask on,” he said.

Much of New Orleans and the surrounding area was without power Wednesday night. The storm packed a punch as it whipped through the city. Signs outside bars and restaurants swayed back and forth in the wind and palm trees along Canal Street whipped furiously. Officials said a person was hospitalized with minor injuries after a structure collapsed.

More than 200 trees were reported down in the city. Echoing a plea made by officials across the Gulf Coast in the dark hours after the storm passed, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell implored residents to stay home and let city officials assess the damage.

“Although we have made it through, we have been damaged, we have been hit,” she said.

Along coastal Louisiana, there were reports of some trailers flipped over, a gas station destroyed, and downed power lines and trees.

Zeta had top sustained winds of 110 mph (177 kph) as a Category 2 hurricane at landfall and is the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season — with over a month left to go. It set a new record as the 11th named storm to make landfall in the continental U.S. in a single season, well beyond the nine storms that hit in 1916.

Zeta weakened to a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 90 mph (144 kph) as it moved into southern Mississippi a few hours after landfall.

As much as 5 feet of Gulf water surrounded a casino in Biloxi, Mississippi, and deputies in Harrison County, Mississippi, received multiple calls from people who had remained in mobile homes that were threatened by winds.

In the small coastal town of Bay St. Louis in Mississippi, former mayor Les Fillingame said the storm was “very intense” when it blew through.

“It was a noisy storm. It was a truly howling wind,” he said, but said thankfully it was also fast-moving. “It was a lot of wind for several hours which is enough.”

Tropical storm warnings were issued as far away as southern Virginia, highly unusual for the region. Forecasters issued a string of tornado warnings for as far east as the Florida Panhandle.

New Orleans was in the warning areas of six previous storms that veered east or west this season. This time, Zeta stayed on course. Officials had been worried about the loss of a power from a turbine that helps power the city’s aging drainage infrastructure and whether that would leave the city vulnerable to flooding but Zeta’s swift movement meant flooding wasn’t an issue.

On Tuesday, Zeta raked across Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, toppling trees and briefly cutting power to more than 300,000 people but causing no deaths.

It then regained strength over the Gulf of Mexico along a path slightly to the east of those of Hurricane Laura, which was blamed for at least 27 deaths in Louisiana in August, and Hurricane Delta, which exacerbated Laura’s damage in the same area weeks later.

The deteriorating weather prompted early voting sites to close for hours in the western Florida Panhandle. One voter in Mississippi worried about how long felled trees and debris might block roads.

“With the election I just kind of hope the city gets the roads clear by November 3rd so everybody can get out and vote,” said Mackenzie Umanzor, of D’Iberville, Mississippi.

An average season sees six hurricanes and 12 named storms. This extraordinarily busy season has focused attention on climate change, which scientists say is causing wetter, stronger and more destructive storms.

And the fact that so many of the storms have been concentrated in such a small piece of Gulf Coast real estate has meant repeated damage for some places. On Dauphin Island, Alabama, Mayor Jeff Collier said residents and workers had nearly finished cleaning up from Hurricane Sally when the wind started blowing and the water started rising yet again.

“This is going to put his back to square one again,” Collier said.

___

Plaisance reported from Laffite, Louisiana. Associated Press contributors include Gerald Herbert in New Orleans; Jay Reeves, in Birmingham, Alabama; Melinda Deslatte in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Seth Borenstein in Kensington, Maryland; Jeff Martin in Marietta, Georgia; Sophia Tulp and Jeff Amy in Atlanta; and Gabriel Alcocer in Cancun, Mexico.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Watch the overnight forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Typhoon, landslides leave 19 dead, 64 missing in Vietnam

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say Molave was the worst typhoon to hit the country in 20 years.

National

Vietnamese officials say it’s the worst typhoon to hit the country in 20 years

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Vietnamese officials say it’s the worst typhoon to hit the country in 20 years.

News

Small businesses, non-profits were encouraged to apply for Rebuild VA Grant

Updated: 3 hours ago
Governor Ralph Northam announced that the eligibility criteria expanded and the amount of funding a business could receive has increased through the Rebuild VA Grant. The grant launched in August with $70 million from the CARES Act. Northam has directed an additional $30 million to support the expansion of the program. Businesses with less than $10 million in gross revenue or fewer than 250 employees will be eligible under the new criteria. The maximum grant award will also increase from $10,000 to $100,000. “We started Rebuild VA to help small businesses and nonprofit organizations navigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Northam. “These changes to the program will ensure that we can provide additional financial assistance to even more Virginians so they can weather this public health crisis and emerge stronger.” Rebuild VA funding may be used for the following: Payroll support, including paid sick, medical, or family leave, and costs related to the continuation of group health care benefits during those periods of leave Employee salaries Mortgage payments, rent, and utilities Principal and interest payments for any business loans from national or state-chartered banking, savings and loan institutions, or credit unions, that were incurred before or during the emergency Eligible personal protective equipment, cleaning and disinfecting materials, or other working capital needed to address COVID-19 response

Latest News

News

Harrisonburg announced their alternative plans for Veterans Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance has announced its plans for Veterans Day celebrations this year. According to a press release from the organization, the annual Veterans Day parade has been canceled, as well as the idea of a potential “reverse” parade. Instead, on Wednesday, Nov. 11, Main Street in downtown Harrisonburg will be lined with American Flags, and Court Square will be decorated in red, white and blue. Across the city, chimes and church bells will ring to mark the 11 a.m. hour. “People around the city can hear those bells and it just sort of reminds people to take a moment and think about the veterans and their lives, and think about their stories and their sacrifice," Erin Smith, Director of Special Projects with HDR, said. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Rion-Bowman Post 632 has canceled their annual Veterans Day Ceremony, and they will not be firing the cannon near Veterans Memorial Hall. Instead, they will be placing flags and streamers with the names of local veterans on the grounds around the cannon. “As with nearly every tradition in our lives, be they big or small, COVID-19 has forced us to make changes to protect the health and wellness of our community,” said Ande Banks, Deputy City Manager for the City of Harrisonburg, in the release. “We hope that this time next year we will be able to once again gather with friends and neighbors to celebrate and honor our veterans together as one community. But, until that day, I say thank you to all veterans on behalf of the City of Harrisonburg, and we will never let your service and heroism be forgotten.”

News

Northam speaks COVID-19 numbers, and small gatherings

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Officials asking for public’s assistance in six-year-old homicide case

Updated: 3 hours ago
Wednesday, on the six-year anniversary of the murder of Ricky Charlton, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and Charlton’s family are encouraging anyone with any information regarding the incident to come forward. According to a press release from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, a $15,000 reward is being offered to anyone who has information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Richard “Ricky” Charlton at his residence on Layman Trestle Road in October 2014. “We miss Ricky each and every day. I am praying that someone will come forward with additional information that will help to provide us with justice for Ricky and the closure that our family so desperately seeks in this matter,” Charlton’s mother said in the release. Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson says that although it has been six years since the homicide, the case remains an active investigation. If you have any information regarding the incident, you can contact the Crime Solvers hotline at 540-574-5050 or the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at 540-564-3800.

News

Man suffers severe burns from fire in Park View Plaza

Updated: 3 hours ago
Harrisonburg firefighters are investigating a structure fire that happened at the Park View Plaza on Mount Clinton Pike in the city on Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. Crews arrived on location and found a fire inside of an end unit of the strip mall. The fire was contained in the unit, but Fire Chief Matt Tobia says they found one burn victim that was inside the building who was working on renovations. He suffered injuries as a result of the work being done inside. Information indicates that there were other workers inside the building as well. “That individual, an adult male, has been transferred to Virginia Commonwealth University Burn Center with severe injuries that are considered life-threatening at this time," said Tobia. "The fire is under control. Fire investigators are on the scene determining the cause of the fire.” The victim was airlifted to the hospital. Fire officials made contact with OSHA and reported the workplace injury. Tobia also says that information indicates that there were other workers inside the building as well, but no other individuals were injured. There is no word yet on how the fire started and officials cannot confirm that the fire was caused by the renovations. Stay with WHSV as we continue to learn more information.

News

Rockingham County Board of Supervisors table solar farm permit again

Updated: 3 hours ago
Rockingham County, Va. (WHSV) - Back in September, Rockingham County supervisors tabled a decision to approve a solar farm permit. At that time, Caden Energix Endless Caverns LLC wanted the board of supervisors to approve a permit to build a solar electric generating farm on two parcels of land off Craney Island Road and Hulings Lane, which is a couple of miles south of New Market. Caden Energix envisioned 355 acres of land to feature 95,000 solar panels which, according to the company, would provide electricity to power about 6,500 homes for one year. According to a permit request, Dominion would be responsible for connecting the solar farm to the Endless Caverns substation, which is adjacent to the property. According to County Administrator Stephen King, the board will discuss the permit again Wednesday night. Before the meeting, he was unsure if the board will take a vote on the permit, but the board paused the application last month to gather more information. After discussion on Wednesday night, the county supervisors tabled the decision again, still wanting additional time to do their homework before making approving the permit. Chairman Bill Kyger said they need to be “diligent and urgent” in making the decision and hope to have some possible resolutions by early 2021. Before that, the supervisors want to hear from community members and professionals. The Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 to create a committee to assist in the decision for the land in New Market. “My recommendation would be to re-table this and to create a comprehensive solar ordinance to effectively evaluate this special use permit," Supervisor Brent Trumbo, who represents the district this affects, said. "I would hope a committee could be formed that would include the farming community, utilities. conservation organizations, engineers, solar firms, citizens, and get as much public input, possibly facilitated by a solar consultant.” Board supervisors said with a plan so new to the county, they want to be sure to get it right. At the Wednesday meeting, the board also approved the 2021 calendar which recognizes Juneteenth as a paid government holiday.

National

At least 1 dead as Hurricane Zeta hammers Gulf Coast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEVIN McGILL, STACEY PLAISANCE and REBECCA SANTANA
Workers closed one of the last floodgates surrounding New Orleans as residents braced for the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season.