Zeta’s quick path of destruction

(WHSV) — Zeta made landfall late Wednesday as a strong Category 2 hurricane with peak winds of 110 mph on the southeast Louisiana coast. Zeta is the eleventh tropical system to make landfall in the U.S. this year, and amazingly the fifth to hit Louisiana.

In Biloxi, Mississippi, a storm surge pulled a parking garage under a hotel and casino near the Gulf of Mexico.

From Louisiana to the Carolinas, trees and power lines were knocked down as 2 million customers from the Gulf Coast to the southeast were without power.

“Me and my family have been through a bunch of trials and tribulations lately and a lot of bad luck. That right there shows me that there’s still a god and he’s protecting my family because if that truck wouldn’t have been there, my papa and my granny would not be okay right now. Like it would be really bad,” said Kayla Knight a Pickens County, South Carolina resident.

Since Zeta has been moving at a rapid pace, there hasn’t been much weakening. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph continued into Georgia and the Carolinas with major cities seeing strong wind gusts.

Looking at wind gusts from yesterday, it appears Mississippi experienced the strongest winds. According to the National Weather Service’s New Orleans Office, a 101 mph wind gust was recorded in Gulfport and a 104 mph wind gust was recorded in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. Wind gusts of up to 70 mph were recorded inland in Alabama and Georgia.

The bulk of the rain left our area Thursday evening as rainfall ranged from 1-3 inches. Most areas that were well behind the monthly averages for rain in October have now caught up. Now, it’s on to an October chill.

