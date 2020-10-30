Advertisement

Biden returns to Iowa; Trump plays defense in Mich., Wis.

(Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
(Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)((Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File))
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 2:30 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — When Joe Biden was last in Iowa, his campaign was on the verge of collapse and he was soundly trounced in the caucuses by a former Indiana mayor nearly 40 years his junior. He returns Friday as the Democratic nominee, believing he’s just days away from becoming president-elect.

Biden’s trip reflects the growing confidence among Democrats in the closing days of the campaign. Iowa, which Trump won by 9 points in 2016, is among the clutch of GOP-leaning states that Biden is trying to bring back into the Democratic column. He’ll also swing through Wisconsin on Friday while his running mate, Kamala Harris, courts voters in Texas, a longtime GOP bastion that Democrats insist is in play this year.

Trump, meanwhile, is playing defense in Michigan and Wisconsin, states he won four years ago. The president and Biden will both be in Minnesota, a longtime Democratic state that Trump is trying to flip.

The arc of Biden’s rise is eclipsed only by that the challenges faced by Trump — whose confidence in his reelection was dealt a devastating blow by the pandemic this spring, with the public health and economic crises still rearing their head in the days leading up to the close of polling.

With four days until the election and more than 80 million votes already cast, time is running out for Trump and Biden to change the shape of the race. Biden is leading most national polls and has a narrow advantage in the critical battlegrounds that could decide the race.

That’s why both men zeroed in on Florida on Thursday. While Biden has a path to victory without the critical battleground state, Trump’s reelection bid would almost certainly be blocked if he loses there.

“If Florida goes blue, it’s over,” Biden told supporters Thursday.

Friday marks the beginning of the critical final stretch before the election. Trump’s closing sprint to Election Day also includes three stops in Pennsylvania on Saturday and nearly a dozen events in the final 48 hours across states he carried in 2016.

After Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota on Friday, Biden will hit Michigan on Saturday, where he’ll hold a joint rally with former President Barack Obama.

Biden has held fewer events in a nod to the restrictions in place across the country to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The virus has killed more than 227,000 people in the United States, and cases are surging across the country, threatening an economic recovery Trump had aimed to champion.

Trump on Thursday celebrated a new federal estimate that the economy grew at a stunning 33.1% annual rate in the July-September quarter — by far the largest quarterly gain on record — making up ground from its epic plunge in the spring, when the eruption of the coronavirus closed businesses and threw tens of millions out of work.

“So glad this great GDP number came out before November 3rd,” Trump tweeted, predicting a dire reversal if Biden is elected.

But economists warned that the economy is already weakening again and facing renewed threats as confirmed viral cases surge, hiring has slowed and federal stimulus help has mostly run out.

Biden said, “The recovery is slowing if not stalling, and the recovery that is happening is helping those at the top but leaving tens of millions of working families and small businesses behind.”

Biden’s running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, was set to campaign across Texas Friday, aiming to chip into Republicans' historic advantage in the diversifying and increasingly competitive state.

Trump is banking on local news coverage of his rallies to overcome a substantial advertising deficit stemming from a late cash crunch. Biden and his allies are outspending Trump and his backers by more than 3-to-1 in Florida — about $23 million to about $7 million — in the final push to Election Day, according to data from ad tracking firm Kantar/CMAG.

Biden, meanwhile, is pouring tens of millions of dollars into a torrent of online advertising that will deliver his closing message of the presidential campaign, highlighting his promise to govern for all Americans while blasting Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I will work as hard for those who don’t support me as those who do,” Biden says in one of the digital ads, which took over the masthead of YouTube Thursday. “That’s the job of a president — the duty to care for everyone.”

How much exactly Biden will spend is unclear. His campaign says it is putting a “mid-eight-figure” dollar amount behind over 100 different ads, which means they could be spending as little as $25 million — but potentially much more.

The ads will run on social media platforms including Instagram and Facebook, streaming services such as Hulu and music applications like Pandora.

The Republican National Committee, meanwhile, launched its closing message to voters Thursday, not mentioning Trump, in an apparent aim to help GOP candidates up and down the ballot with a focus on traditional Republican messages around lowering taxes and health care.

The aftereffects of Hurricane Zeta were holding back voters at a number of polling places in northern Florida and northern Georgia that lost power. In Douglas County, in Atlanta’s western suburbs, all six polling locations were without power, as were county offices.

___

Miller reported from Washington and Jaffe from Tampa, Florida. Associated Press writers Tamara Lush and Aamer Madhani in Tampa, Florida, Michelle Price in Bullhead City, Kathleen Ronayne in Phoenix, and Will Weissert and Brian Slodysko in Washington contributed to this report.

___

AP’s Advance Voting guide brings you the facts about voting early, by mail or absentee from each state: https://interactives.ap.org/advance-voting-2020/.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

‘Our heart breaks’: South digs out from Zeta’s wrath

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Zeta was the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season.

National

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19, putting into doubt whether the face of college football will be available to play the top-ranked Tigers' biggest game of the season.

National

Illinois judge to rule on Rittenhouse extradition to Kenosha

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The killings occurred on Aug. 25, two days after a police officer trying to arrest Jacob Blake shot him seven times in the back, paralyzing him from the waist down.

News

Overnight forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Veterans, Gold Star families, and fifth grade students to receive free admission to national parks

Updated: 3 hours ago
Some people will now get free access to all Department of Interior managed lands and waters, which includes national parks like Shenandoah National Park. Beginning Veterans Day on November 11, all U.S. armed service veterans and Gold Star dependents will be eligible for free admission indefinitely. Fifth-graders will join fourth-graders and can get free access, too, through Aug. 31, 2021. “Folks need to go to the website and get a voucher," Claire Comer, a public information officer with SNP, said. "We can’t simply waive entrance fees without that voucher.” She said allowing more students in for free allows them to “make a classroom out of the park.” “They get to come into the park and make the park an outdoor classroom,” Comer said. “That’s certainly never more important than now when folks are not able to go into their own classrooms.” For more information about the fifth-grade voucher, click here.

News

25% of voters in Page County have already cast their ballot

Updated: 3 hours ago
With five days left until Election Day, the registrar’s office in Page County reported 25% of voters have voted early or sent their ballot in by mail on Wednesday. Carol Gaunt, the general registrar for the county, said they’ve sent out roughly 1,600 mail-in ballots, and 1,220 have been marked and sent back to the county. Thursday afternoon, a line stayed pretty constant on the second floor of the county government building as more people were voting early. On Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam asked Virginians to bring their mail-in ballots to their local registrar’s office if they have not mailed in their ballot yet. Virginians must send out their mail-in ballot and have it postmarked by Tuesday with it arriving by Friday at noon for it to be counted. Gaunt said she believes dropping off your ballot is a good idea for peace of mind, and her staff will help to make the process as easy as possible for voters. “We do have the drop bag here in our office and if you come into our building or come to the back parking lot we will come down and pick the ballot up from you,” Gaunt said. She said on Thursday night, her election officers will get their final training before the big day on Tuesday. You can continue to vote early in Page County until Saturday Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. at the registrar’s office.

News

Open Doors moving to former Red Front Supermarket for temporary shelter

Updated: 3 hours ago
What was once home to Red Front Supermarket in Harrisonburg for decades, will now be helping the city’s homeless. In the past, Open Doors changed location every week, going from church-to0-hurch, around the Friendly City, but because of COVID-19, the shelter’s executive director, Joel Ballew, said that wasn’t going to be an option this year as the pandemic continues. “Because of the pandemic, there are different cleaning protocols that we have to follow. If there was another group scheduled to be in a church building one night a week, or even if the congregation was using their building on Sunday morning, it all of a sudden presents all kinds of new maneuvering considerations that we have to think about," he said. That changes when guests can be hosted in a building that is completely unused. “That eliminates some of those big question marks about how do we ensure that our guests and staff are safe,” Ballew said. Open Doors is hoping to have the former supermarket ready for guests by November 4. They still plan to host 40 guests per night. For those familiar with the former Red Front Supermarket layout, Ballew said about half of the sales floor and checkout will be where the guests sleep, which allows plenty of space to socially-distance. Where the bank once stood will have tables set up for meals and downtime and the old meat department will be used, as well. “We’ll serve [meals] out of the area that was the meat department," Ballew said. "That gave us a setup for some of the infrastructure that we needed for a kitchen and those kinds of things.” Over the next few days, Ballew said they are looking for volunteers to help load and unload shelter items, organize and sort supplies over the next few days to have the shelter ready by next week. This will be the shelter’s temporary location until the Open Doors season ends in April 2021.

News

Second amendment sanctuary city meeting shows majority of Staunton residents don’t want it

Updated: 3 hours ago
Debate over the second amendment had a lot of people speaking out Thursday night in Staunton. Staunton City Council wanted to hear about second amendment sanctuaries, a designation that would mean the locality would not use city funds to enforce some gun rules or laws. Ten months after the idea of a second amendment sanctuary city was put to rest in Staunton, a new council majority allowed for a public meeting on the topic. “Our intention tonight is simply to listen to you the public,” said Mayor Andrea Oakes. For two and 1/2 hours, city council listened to the public speak both in-person and through Zoom. “Frankly, this is a hoax and a sham public hearing and we all should be disgraced and embarrassed for it happening here in our city,” said Staunton resident Daniel McCauley. More than twice as many Staunton residents spoke against the city becoming a second amendment sanctuary city as those for it. Many asked the Council to focus on issues in the city. “Each of you has taken an oath to uphold the constitution of the United States and the state of Virginia,” said Staunton resident Randolph Burton. “I don’t necessarily like or agree with all of the laws, but I don’t get to pick and choose which ones I have to follow.” Those in favor of Staunton becoming a 2A sanctuary city talked about the importance of defending themselves and in case the government should become tyrannical. “We view that, second amendment as the canary in the coalmine. When that canary goes there’ll be nothing to protect us from all our other rights going away with it,” stated President of the Virginia Citizens Defense League Philip Van Cleave. Some people thanked Mayor Andrea Oakes and city council for giving them the opportunity to talk about the 2nd amendment after having felt silenced earlier in the year. “Our prior city council and Mayor Dull did not allow this 2A topic to be on the agenda,” said Staunton resident Fritz Fairfield. But council also received a lot of criticism for having this hearing during a pandemic, right before an election, and without a specific resolution or proposed policy on the table. Some felt this topic only divides instead of creating unity in Staunton. Augusta County became a second amendment sanctuary city at the end of 2019. Waynesboro held a public hearing but took no action.

Local

Veterans, Gold Star families, and fifth grade students to receive free admission to national parks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Beginning Veterans Day on Nov. 11, all U.S. armed service veterans and Gold Star dependents will be eligible for free admission indefinitely.

Local

Open Doors moving to former Red Front Supermarket for temporary shelter

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
In the past, Open Doors changed location every week, going from church to church, around the Friendly City, but because of COVID-19, the shelter’s Executive Director said that wasn’t going to be an option this year as the pandemic continues.