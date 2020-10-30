Environmental Protection Agency awards grant to improve water quality in Va.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday a $1,693,000 grant to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to improve water quality in rivers and streams throughout the state.

According to a press release from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the grant is a part of EPA’s Nonpoint Source Implementation Grant Program to control nonpoint sources of water pollution.

Nonpoint source pollution is caused when rainfall or snowmelt, moving over and through the ground, picks up and carries natural and human-made pollutants and deposits them into lakes, rivers, wetlands, coastal waters and groundwaters.

The funding will focus on priority watersheds with water quality problems.

“This grant supports preserving and protecting Virginia’s water resources and ensuring communities have clean water,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio in the release. “By working in partnership with Virginia, we can help implement necessary best management practices to reduce nonpoint source pollution in communities throughout the state.”

