First Alert Forecast: Chilly night and Halloween ahead

(WHSV) - A cold front has passed through our area bringing a chilly weekend ahead. Another cold punch arrives Monday thanks to another cold front.

FRIDAY: A chilly evening with temperatures in the 40s under partly cloudy skies. Breezy to start with winds sustained out of the north at 10 to 15 miles per hour. Winds dying down late allowing for the accumulation of frost during the overnight hours. A widespread frost is expected with most areas briefly dipping below freezing as well. Overnight lows in the low 30s.

A cold night with partly cloudy skies and frosty conditions arriving late. Overnight lows in the 20s and low 30s. (WHSV)

SATURDAY: Starting off cold and frosty with morning temperatures in the 30s. Staying cool throughout the day with mostly sunny skies. Highs only reaching the low 50s. A dry Halloween evening under mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 40s. Becoming mostly cloudy late, which will allow temperatures to stay above freezing in the mid to upper 30s.

SUNDAY: A very chilly start to the day as morning temperatures climb into the 40s. Partly cloudy with a few showers arriving during the day across the Valley. A few snow showers or a mix is possible for the Allegheny Mountains by around sunset. Highs around 60 degrees. Breezy with winds sustained out of the southwest at 15-25 miles per hour with wind gusts 30-40+ miles per hour, especially across the higher elevations.

A cold and blustery night is expected for Sunday night. Evening temperatures in the 40s and 50s with a few showers. Becoming mostly clear overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds will be sustained at 20-30 miles per hour with winds gusts 30-40+ miles per hour. Upslope snow showers possible for the Allegheny mountains. Wind chills may drop into the teens and 20s overnight.

MONDAY: A cold start to the work week with temperatures in the 30s. Plenty of sunshine but cold and windy with highs only in the mid to upper 40s. Wind chills likely stay in the 30s even during the peak of the afternoon. Upslope snow showers for the Allegheny mountains.

TUESDAY: Another cold start with morning temperatures in the 30s. Plenty of sunshine as temperatures will rebound into the upper 50s by the afternoon. Winds much lighter than Monday. Another cold night as temperatures fall into the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Another cold morning with temperatures in the 30s. Plenty of sunshine again allowing temperatures to rise into the low 60s for highs. Not as cold overnight but temperatures still falling into the mid to upper 30s.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.