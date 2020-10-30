First Alert Forecast: Cooler air moving in behind the rain, turning windy

(WHSV) - Behind Zeta we have a cold front crossing that brings in cooler air for the weekend. Turning windy later in the weekend with a secondary front.

FRIDAY: Starting out cloudy, cool with a few showers very early mainly for our West Virginia mountains in the morning. Likely dry for the Valley, if there’s a shower it would be very early and extremely isolated. There may even be a few wet snowflakes mixing in across the highest elevations of the Allegheny mountains.

Then starting to dry out with breaks in the cloud cover. Staying cool with temperatures on either side of 50 degrees. Likely mid to upper 40s for our West Virginia locations and into the low 50s for the Valley as clouds decrease for the afternoon Fairly stagnant temperatures. Gusty winds for the day. Gusts 20-30mph. Mountain locations along the Blue Ridge and Allegheny mountains may even see gusts to 40mph. Especially with the wind, it will feel quite chilly.

Cooler for the evening as skies partially clear out and temperatures cool quickly into the 40s. Lows in the low to mid 30s with widespread frost. A widespread freeze for our West Virginia mountain locations.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine for the day but a cold start with temperatures in the 30s. With the sunshine temperatures will rise into the upper 40s to low 50s in the afternoon. A much cooler fall day.

For Halloween night it will be quite cold. Skies remain clear as temperatures remain in the 40s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Highs in the 50s for the upcoming weekend (WHSV)

SUNDAY: Another cold morning in the 30s but plenty of sunshine for the day. Ahead of a rather dry cold front, temperatures will rise in the low 60s with some clouds building in for the afternoon. With the front approaching expect a windy day but winds will be out of the southwest. Wind gusts will be in the 20-35mph range with gusts 40-50mph across mountain locations.

A few showers late in the day as the front crosses for the Potomac Highlands. If the Valley sees a shower it would be brief and very isolated.

Turning much cooler Sunday night with temperatures cooling very quickly. Staying windy for the night with gusts 20-40mph and up to 50mph across mountain locations.

A widespread freeze across the area with lows in the mid to upper 20s for our West Virginia locations, low 30s for the Valley. A few snow showers for the Allegheny mountains overnight.

MONDAY: Much cooler behind that cold front. Temperatures in the morning in the 30s. More clouds than sunshine for the day with temperatures remaining in the 40s for the afternoon. There will be some snow showers across the Allegheny mountains especially for the morning. With the strong winds, typically with this kind of setup this can blow some snow flurries east. So don’t be surprised if you do see a few.

It will once again be very wind with wind gusts topping 20-30mph and up to 50mph across mountain locations. Highs for the day in the mid to upper 40s. Winds start to relax later in the afternoon with the exception of the Allegheny mountains.

Another cold night with a widespread frost for the Valley, widespread freeze for West Virginia. Lows in the low to mid 30s across the area.

TUESDAY: A cold but sunny morning with temperatures in the 30s. Still cool for the day but temperatures rebound into the low to mid 50s. Another widespread freeze Tuesday night with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: A cold but sunny morning with temperatures starting out in the 30s. Chilly for the morning but much more mild for the afternoon. Plenty of sun, highs eventually in the upper 50s for our West Virginia locations, low 60s for the Valley.

