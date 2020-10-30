Advertisement

Hauntings with Hood: Darkwood Manor celebrates 20 years of scares

Each animatronic like mother Grimwood and puppet was created by Brown.
By John Hood
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) — For the last 20 years, Darkwood Manor in Luray has been frightening the Valley with its original haunted houses and mazes, and with the pandemic, they’re continuing the scares through Halloween weekend.

“Attendance is down, but a lot of the hardcore people that’s been here have continued to show support." Louis Brown, the owner, said. "Like I said, we’ve been here for 20 seasons so we have a lot of big fans.”

The major production is the brainchild of Brown, who is a graduate of Bridgewater College and is from Luray. Brown put his art degree to work in 2000 by sculpting masks and creating an original storyline for the manor, something he said came from one of his wife’s old family photos.

“I discovered that haunted houses had come a long way since I was a kid," Brown said. "They were very active and you can do a lot with them other than what was the black plastic and strobe lights.”

In this year’s story, the manor is up for sale, and as apart of a small group tour, you’ll meet every ghost and ghoul who wants you to stay out or stay forever.

As you visit every room of the manor, you’ll notice some things are missing from previous years. Brown said this is due to the pandemic and his team has also stepped their sanitation.

“We removed everything this year that you would touch, so there’s no flaps or anything you push through this year,” Brown said.

The maze takes you through some people’s worst nightmares, from a doll room to a mad scientist lab, and even what looks like something out of a class horror film.

What makes the house so unique is the time and care that Brown has put into it to give guests the biggest scare all Halloween season. Everything from the masks the actors wear, effects, animatronics and puppets were all made by Brown and his team.

“When people come to the haunted house, they scream they laugh and that’s the best," Brown said. "It’s like, wow, you’ve done your job and you’re making people happy.”

Darkwood Manor will continue to run Halloween weekend on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. More information on tickets can be found here.

Check out last week's Hauntings with Hood and learn about the ghosts of the town of Strasburg in Shenandoah County by clicking here.

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WSAZ) — A settlement has been reached between 11 asphalt and paving companies. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, Governor Jim Justice, the state Department of Transportation and six local governments reached a $101.35 million settlement on Friday with the asphalt and paving companies. Officials say this is the largest, single-state antitrust settlement in West Virginia’s history. According to the Attorney General, the settlement resolves allegations that West Virginia Paving Inc., Kelly Paving Inc., American Asphalt & Aggregate Inc. and eight related companies worked to monopolize the state approved asphalt and paving market. This reduced competition and maximized profits at taxpayers' expense. In the agreement is $101.35 million in cash and credits, along with a mix of non-monetary terms to restore competition. The lawsuit was filed by the Attorney General in January of 2017 along with the state’s Department of Transportation. It alleged acquisitions or non-compete agreements were used to unlawfully eliminate competitors and raise asphalt prices in areas controlled by West Virginia Paving, its parent company CRH plc and others. This is compared to parts of the state with robust competition. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says the lawsuit claims prices strained an already tight highways budget and it forced the state to delay construction projects, causing economic damage and public safety risks. The settlement requires West Virginia Paving, Kelly Paving and American Asphalt to make a combined, upfront payment of $30.35 million to the state and local participants. This also includes a share of $4.4 million for Beckley, Bluefield, Charleston, Huntington, Parkersburg and Kanawha County. Morrisey says West Virginia Paving also agreed to give the state an extra $71 million in credits. They can go to already completed, yet unpaid, road projects and future work over the next seven years. The press release states non-monetary terms include a mix of price restrictions, the elimination of a non-compete clause and required advance notice for future acquisitions. This means West Virginia Paving, CRH and its subsidiaries have agreed to give the state a 120-day notice of any contemplated acquisition, merger or joint venture that goes above $500,000 in nine southeastern counties. The two companies also have to gibe the same notice for any transaction that goes over $1 million in 16 additional counties from the Mid-Ohio Valley, through the Charleston-Huntington metro area and further south to the Big Sandy River and Tug Fork. This will also give American Asphalt control of a joint venture with two CRH subsidiaries and ends a non-compete clause. It lets American’s owner to sell asphalt more broadly. Morrisey says in return CRH subsidiaries can move forward with eliminating a requirement to purchase a certain amount of asphalt from the joint venture. This agreement also institutes price restrictions on co-defendant Camden Materials LLC – a joint venture between Kelly Paving and West Virginia Paving. Officials say the limits will stay in place for seven years, unless a third party competitor that’s unaffiliated takes over Camden Materials. This civil complaint also set forth charges of trade restraint, monopolization and attempts to monopolize. These are all considered violations of the state’s Antitrust Act. West Virginia Paving, Kelly Paving and American Asphalt, each co-defendant, denied wrongdoing as part of the agreement. All parties agreed to the settlement to avoid the delay, expense, inconvenience and uncertainty of protracted litigation. “This achievement means many more roads will be paved,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “I will not tolerate monopolization on my watch.” “Our settlement will go a long way to restore competition and recoup road funds to the benefit of every taxpayer who pays for and drives West Virginia’s roads. We can never afford to allow an unlawful monopoly to victimize West Virginia and maximize its profits on the backs of state taxpayers, especially when every dollar is needed to pave our roads and compete effectively with other states for business and tourism,” said Morrisey. “This is a historic day for West Virginia, and all West Virginians should be really, really proud,” Gov. Justice said. “This settlement not only means another $100 million that we’ll be able to invest in continuing to repair and maintain our roads all across West Virginia, but it also means that you, the taxpayers, are getting what you paid for. We have made incredible progress over the last few years with my Roads To Prosperity program and Secondary Roads Maintenance Initiative, and this money will allow our great Department of Transportation to do even more. I want to thank everyone who played a part in helping to reach this settlement.” According to the Attorney General’s Office, other listed defendants include Oldcastle Inc., Oldcastle Materials Inc., Southern West Virginia Paving Inc., Southern West Virginia Asphalt Inc., American Asphalt of West Virginia LLC and Blacktop Industries & Equipment Company. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Thursday night, people lined up outside of Staunton City Hall to voice their concerns about the city and the Second Amendment. City Council listened to a number of people calling and speaking in person about their concerns and opinions on Staunton becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary city. Second Amendment sanctuary cities are defined as localities that declare they will not use taxpayer dollars to infringe upon Second Amendment rights. “The right to keep and bear arms, I think it is the easiest concept to understand leaving no room for misinterpretation,” one Staunton resident said. “I don’t necessarily agree with all the laws, but I don’t get to pick and choose which ones I want to follow,” explained another. This is not the first time the matter has been brought to the council. Councilwoman Carolyn Dull said Thursday’s meeting carried a majority of those not in favor of a resolution. “The purpose that I heard from the mayor was to hear from the people and we’ve done that. The people were very clear that they didn’t [agree with] the majority, overwhelming majority, don’t want any Second Amendment sanctuary resolution. If you are listening to the people, that is what they told us pretty clearly,” explained Councilwoman Dull. Citizens were still able to submit their comments until 5 p.m. Friday. Mayor Andrea Oakes said from whats she’s heard and through the email she’s read, the response is mixed. “As I listen many of them would like to see the city of Staunton have some sort of resolution, others would not like to have any resolution at all,” Mayor Oakes said. Oakes said there is no timeline for when a resolution could be voted on but they will be going through all the comments made and following what is happening with the General Assembly.

The Staunton Downtown Development Association has hosted a few activities this week for everyone to celebrate Halloween safely and from a distance. From a pumpkin scavenger hunt to strolling medieval themed characters downtown, there is something for everyone to participate in this Halloween. Greg Beam is the executive director of the SDDA. He said this year, they had to do what they could with what they had. “It’s challenging for everyone to let go of what they always did. We just got to be open to new opportunities and adventures and ways of doing things. The community has been supportive of that,” Greg explained. People can participate in the activities the entire Halloween week. Beam said it was a way for everyone to participate without having a large gathering of people. “Looking towards upcoming holidays, I think however we can stretch out those activities over longer periods of time, that is going to be the best route for quite a while, I think for event planners and communities,” Beam explained. For a list of the Halloween Week happenings in Staunton, click here.

After processing plants closed and demand increased in grocery stores due to the pandemic, America’s meat industry is said to be improving. When restaurants shut down due to COVID-19, Autumn Olive Farms lost 75 percent of their business. “That pipeline was intact after years of work to get that, and so the clock was ticking,” Clay Trainum with Autumn Olive Farms said. They quickly pivoted to be able to cut and package their product to be able to sell to individual consumers. “Additional storage capacity, freezer capacity, learn to cut and package, and do weights and portions and case ready, that was all new for us,” Trainum said. Trainum said creating an online store to sell Autumn Olive Farms products has kept business steady. “Many people were excited they could actually get that individually and purchase the product and begin to fix it themselves,” Trainum said. They were also able to partner with wholesale resellers. “Deliver directly to people’s door, so that convenience and safety component was very valuable, and now we’re adding online shipping as well so we can reach beyond this region,” Trainum said. He said fortunately, the meat processer they use has remained open through the pandemic. “We’ve stockpiled and tried to build up our inventory in the event that they were closed, or key people got sick,” Trainum said. Despite some of the initial challenges of building a whole new model, Trainum says they hope and plan to come out of the pandemic in a better place than before. “We’ve really added an additional leg to our stool we’re more stable than we were before because we’re not completely dependent on restaurant sales. We have individual sales, we have wholesale resellers, we also have restaurant and butcher sales,” Trainum said. While it may be hard to predict what will come tomorrow, Trainum said they will continue raising more pigs. “We’re breeding, we’re having a lot of piglets right now, and all of that was decided four months ago for product availability to people in eight or nine months from now,” Trainum said. He said because people need to eat and want to eat healthy, Autumn Olive Farms will be there to provide. “We’re full-on. This is what we do. This is our livelihood, so we’ll continue on the best we can,” Trainum said.

Firefly Fiber Broadband, a subsidiary of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative, is expanding internet access to rural communities through a series of projects funded by the CARES Act.

The group is called Circle Neighbors and members say they are tried of being labeled as racist because they live in the shadow of the Robert E. Lee statue.

Governor Northam has approved $30 million to expand the Rebuild VA grant program to help small businesses and non-profits affected from COVID-19.