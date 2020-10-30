Hauntings with Hood: Darkwood Manor celebrates 20 years of scares

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) — For the last 20 years, Darkwood Manor in Luray has been frightening the Valley with its original haunted houses and mazes, and with the pandemic, they’re continuing the scares through Halloween weekend.

“Attendance is down, but a lot of the hardcore people that’s been here have continued to show support." Louis Brown, the owner, said. "Like I said, we’ve been here for 20 seasons so we have a lot of big fans.”

The major production is the brainchild of Brown, who is a graduate of Bridgewater College and is from Luray. Brown put his art degree to work in 2000 by sculpting masks and creating an original storyline for the manor, something he said came from one of his wife’s old family photos.

“I discovered that haunted houses had come a long way since I was a kid," Brown said. "They were very active and you can do a lot with them other than what was the black plastic and strobe lights.”

In this year’s story, the manor is up for sale, and as apart of a small group tour, you’ll meet every ghost and ghoul who wants you to stay out or stay forever.

As you visit every room of the manor, you’ll notice some things are missing from previous years. Brown said this is due to the pandemic and his team has also stepped their sanitation.

“We removed everything this year that you would touch, so there’s no flaps or anything you push through this year,” Brown said.

The maze takes you through some people’s worst nightmares, from a doll room to a mad scientist lab, and even what looks like something out of a class horror film.

What makes the house so unique is the time and care that Brown has put into it to give guests the biggest scare all Halloween season. Everything from the masks the actors wear, effects, animatronics and puppets were all made by Brown and his team.

“When people come to the haunted house, they scream they laugh and that’s the best," Brown said. "It’s like, wow, you’ve done your job and you’re making people happy.”

Darkwood Manor will continue to run Halloween weekend on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. More information on tickets can be found here.

