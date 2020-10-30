Members of Staunton City Council react to Second Amendment public hearing

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Thursday night, people lined up outside of Staunton City Hall to voice their concerns about the city and the Second Amendment. City Council listened to a number of people calling and speaking in person about their concerns and opinions on Staunton becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary city.

Second Amendment sanctuary cities are defined as localities that declare they will not use taxpayer dollars to infringe upon Second Amendment rights.

“The right to keep and bear arms, I think it is the easiest concept to understand leaving no room for misinterpretation,” one Staunton resident said.

“I don’t necessarily agree with all the laws, but I don’t get to pick and choose which ones I want to follow,” explained another.

This is not the first time the matter has been brought to the council. Councilwoman Carolyn Dull said Thursday’s meeting carried a majority of those not in favor of a resolution.

“The purpose that I heard from the mayor was to hear from the people and we’ve done that. The people were very clear that they didn’t [agree with] the majority, overwhelming majority, don’t want any Second Amendment sanctuary resolution. If you are listening to the people, that is what they told us pretty clearly,” explained Councilwoman Dull.

Citizens were still able to submit their comments until 5 p.m. Friday. Mayor Andrea Oakes said from whats she’s heard and through the email she’s read, the response is mixed.

“As I listen many of them would like to see the city of Staunton have some sort of resolution, others would not like to have any resolution at all,” Mayor Oakes said.

Oakes said there is no timeline for when a resolution could be voted on but they will be going through all the comments made and following what is happening with the General Assembly.

