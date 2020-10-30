Police searching for man wanted for alleged child pornography possession

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — In February 2020, the Waynesboro Police Department received a complaint from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that a computer user in Waynesboro was uploading and downloading child pornography.

According to officials, as a result of the allegations, a search warrant was executed in the 900 block of Northgate Avenue at 77-year-old Dale Franklin Lunsford’s residence.

Officials say that during the execution of the search warrants, several pieces of electronic equipment were seized for forensic examination. Officials say they found “hundreds of images of child pornography” during a forensic analysis.

On Oct. 28, 25 warrants for child pornography possession and one distribution of child pornography were issued for Lunsford’s arrest.

According to a press release from the Waynesboro Police Department, investigators arrived on the scene to arrest Lunsford and discovered that he had fled from his residence and possibly the area in his burgundy 2014 Volkswagen Passat displaying Virginia plate 6316BE.

Lunsford fled from his residence in a burgundy 2014 Volkswagen Passat with Virginia plate 6316BE. (Waynesboro Police Department)

If you know of Lunsford’s whereabouts, contact Waynesboro Police at 540-942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

