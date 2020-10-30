Positive COVID-19 case reported within Harrisonburg/Rockingham General District Court

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Officials confirmed that one employee within the Harrisonburg/Rockingham General Court District has tested positive for the coronavirus.

As a response to the positive test, a number of employees of the General District Court are in quarantine, according to officials. The Court will operate on a revised schedule effective Oct. 29 until Nov. 6.

The Court says they are working with the Virginia Department of Health and Rockingham County and is responding immediately to disinfect spaces used by the General District Court. Officials say they have been following the county’s protocols and CDC guidelines.

“The health of all our employees and the public is of utmost importance. We will continue to take steps to comply with all recommendations of the Virginia Department of Health and Rockingham County to protect these interests,” said General District Court Clerk Teresa Brown in an email to WHSV.

