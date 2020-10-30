Rebuild VA grant program expands to help local small businesses

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — Governor Northam has approved $30 million to expand the Rebuild VA grant program to help small businesses and non-profits affected by COVID-19.

The program began in August with $70 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Businesses with less than $10 million in gross revenue or fewer than 250 employees will be eligible under the new criteria.

“They’ve changed a lot of the eligibility requirements since August to make it much easier to apply, much more liberal for the uses for it,” Greg Hitchen, Director for Economic Development and Tourism for the City of Waynesboro, said.

Small businesses can now qualify to receive up to $100,000 dollars.

Waynesboro Economic Development and Tourism is encouraging all small businesses to apply, even if they previously received funds from the program.

“Even if you applied before and got $10,000, you can apply again and get the difference of up to $100,000,” Hitchen said.

Overall, Hitchen said business in Waynesboro seems to be holding up pretty well with the help of previous grants, and they’re hoping as we approach the holiday season, sales will continue to increase.

“It’s been a difficult time from March until things started to reopen. It’s hard to dig out of that hole. These grants help to dig out of that hole, but it comes back to the consumers having confidence and going out to the restaurants and going to hotels and going to shops,” Hitchen said.

He said the hospitality industry, including hotels and restaurants, are struggling the most through the pandemic and will take the longest to come out of.

“It’s encouraging to see a lot of cars in the parking lot, but there were months where there were no cars in the parking lot. They’ve got a substantial road ahead of them,” Hitchen said. “Restaurants fit into that category as well. With limited seating outside. Not everyone can do outdoor seating, it’s going to get colder.”

He added they have been working to rebuild Waynesboro for decades and if our small businesses begin to close, it would hurt the economy all around.

“It hurts options for consumers for shopping and dining, it hurts hospitality, it hurts the city in terms of revenue streams. That revenue pays for quality of life things,” Hitchen said.

Economic Development and Tourism says they are happy to help businesses that have questions about the application process.

