Advertisement

Scaled-back Thanksgiving plans leave turkey farmers in limbo

A year ago, Americans spent $643 million on turkey
Many turkey farmers are worried their biggest birds won't end up on Thanksgiving tables. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on large gatherings, the traditional Thanksgiving feast is being downsized.
Many turkey farmers are worried their biggest birds won't end up on Thanksgiving tables. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on large gatherings, the traditional Thanksgiving feast is being downsized.(Source: AP Photo/Haven Daley)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - For the turkey industry, this Thanksgiving is a guessing game.

Millions of Americans are expected to have scaled-down celebrations amid the pandemic, heeding official warnings against travel and large indoor gatherings. That leaves anxious turkey farmers and grocers scrambling to predict what people will want on their holiday tables.

Kroger — the nation’s largest grocery chain — said its research shows 43% of shoppers plan to celebrate Thanksgiving only with those in their immediate household. It has purchased more turkeys than usual — in all sizes — but it’s also predicting an increase in demand for alternatives, including ham, pork roast and seafood. Kroger also expects to see more demand for plant-based meats, like a vegan roast stuffed with mushrooms and squash.

Walmart says it will still carry plenty of whole turkeys, but it will also have 30% more turkey breasts in its stores to accommodate shoppers who don’t want to cook a whole bird.

It’s not always easy to pivot. Angela Wilson, the owner of Avedano’s Holly Park Market in San Francisco, ordered turkeys last year for this Thanksgiving. She can’t cancel the order, so they’re still coming in.

But Wilson said this Thanksgiving might be busier than in the past, since customers who usually go out of town will be staying home. She’s also stocking up on smaller birds like quail and game hen.

Some farmers are making tweaks based on what they think customers will be looking for. Dede Boies raises heritage breed turkeys at Root Down Farm in Pescadero, California. The turkeys she sells for Thanksgiving were born in May, so she has spent months thinking about how the coronavirus might impact the holidays.

Boies decided to harvest some turkeys early this year. It’s a gamble, because the birds gain a lot of fat and flavor in their final few weeks, but she figures customers will want smaller birds. She’s also offering more chickens and ducks.

“We’ve invested so much time and energy and love into these birds, and the whole point is that they go and they are celebrated with people for these great meals. We’re just really hoping that still happens,” Boies said.

Butterball — which typically sells 30% of America’s 40 million Thanksgiving turkeys — said it’s expecting more gatherings, but it’s not convinced people will want smaller turkeys. Its research shows that 75% of consumers plan to serve the same size turkey or a larger turkey than they did last year.

Butterball says about half its turkeys will be in the 10-16 lb. range and half will be in the 16-24 lb. range, the same as usual. Anyone looking for a specific size should plan to shop early, said Rebecca Welch, senior brand manager for seasonal at Butterball.

“Don’t be afraid to go big,” she said. “It’s just as easy to cook a large turkey as it is a smaller one, and it means more leftovers.”

Nancy Johnson Horn of Queens, New York, usually shares a big turkey with her in-laws, her parents and her own family of five. But Horn, who writes The Mama Maven blog, said that gathering won’t happen this year because her kids are attending school in-person and she is worried about spreading the virus.

“As much as it hurts me, I will have to cook myself this year,” she said. She’s not sure what will be on the menu. She’s only cooked a whole turkey once in her life and she’s never made mashed potatoes.

This Thanksgiving comes at an already tenuous time for the $4.3 billion U.S. turkey industry. Thanks to better technology for carving breast meat, per capita consumption of turkey nearly doubled over the 1980s, peaking at 14.4 pounds per person in 1996, according to Mark Jordan, executive director of LEAP Market Analytics in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

But interest in turkey has been steadily falling, thanks in part to price increases five years ago when flocks were hit by bird flu. Annual consumption is now around 12 pounds, Jordan said.

Turkey sales have even been falling at Thanksgiving as consumers explore alternatives, according to Nielsen data. Last November, Americans spent $643 million on turkey, down 3.5% from the previous year. They spent $1.9 billion on beef, which was up 4%. And they spent $12 million — or more than double the prior year — on alternatives like plant-based meat.

Jordan thinks the uncertainty about Thanksgiving demand will hurt groceries hardest. If they discount turkeys, they can sell them but it will hurt profits. If they keep prices high and consumers pass, they’ll be stuck with a lot of turkeys.

“I don’t see many ways that they win this holiday season,” Jordan said.

The uncertainty may well see a repeat at Christmas — both in the U.S. and beyond.

Christmas turkeys are a staple in Britain, where turkey farmers are also bracing for slimmed-down festivities after the government told people not to meet in groups of more than six.

Richard Calcott raises 2,000 Christmas turkeys each year at Calcott Turkeys in Tamworth, England. He bought his turkey chicks — known as poults — in February and March, and it was too late to switch to a smaller breed when pandemic restrictions took hold.

He has tweaked their diets to reduce the weight of each turkey by around 2.2 pounds by the time they’re ready for market. Still, Calcott said he continues to get some orders for larger birds.

“It’s been a very difficult year for a lot of people this year,” he said. “Christmas will be a good time to get families back together.”

___

AP Video Journalist Haven Daley contributed from San Francisco. AP Writer Danica Kirka in London contributed to this story.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

UVA neurosurgeon first in Virginia to use new device which could treat brain aneurysms more safely

Updated: 27 minutes ago
A doctor at the University of Virginia Health System is the first in Virginia to use a new device to treat a brain aneurysm.

Local

Police recruitment numbers stay steady as HPD looks for new officers

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
The Harrisonburg Police Department is looking for more officers to join the force.

National

Illinois authorities extradite Kyle Rittenhouse to Wisconsin

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The killings occurred on Aug. 25, two days after a police officer trying to arrest Jacob Blake shot him seven times in the back, paralyzing him from the waist down.

National

State leaders facing 2nd wave as US virus cases hit 9 million

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Days before the presidential election, new confirmed virus cases continue to spiral, passing the 9 million mark Friday.

Latest News

News

Evening weather forecast 10 30 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Police searching for man wanted for alleged child pornography possession

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Largest single-state antitrust in state’s history settled

Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WSAZ) — A settlement has been reached between 11 asphalt and paving companies. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, Governor Jim Justice, the state Department of Transportation and six local governments reached a $101.35 million settlement on Friday with the asphalt and paving companies. Officials say this is the largest, single-state antitrust settlement in West Virginia’s history. According to the Attorney General, the settlement resolves allegations that West Virginia Paving Inc., Kelly Paving Inc., American Asphalt & Aggregate Inc. and eight related companies worked to monopolize the state approved asphalt and paving market. This reduced competition and maximized profits at taxpayers' expense. In the agreement is $101.35 million in cash and credits, along with a mix of non-monetary terms to restore competition. The lawsuit was filed by the Attorney General in January of 2017 along with the state’s Department of Transportation. It alleged acquisitions or non-compete agreements were used to unlawfully eliminate competitors and raise asphalt prices in areas controlled by West Virginia Paving, its parent company CRH plc and others. This is compared to parts of the state with robust competition. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says the lawsuit claims prices strained an already tight highways budget and it forced the state to delay construction projects, causing economic damage and public safety risks. The settlement requires West Virginia Paving, Kelly Paving and American Asphalt to make a combined, upfront payment of $30.35 million to the state and local participants. This also includes a share of $4.4 million for Beckley, Bluefield, Charleston, Huntington, Parkersburg and Kanawha County. Morrisey says West Virginia Paving also agreed to give the state an extra $71 million in credits. They can go to already completed, yet unpaid, road projects and future work over the next seven years. The press release states non-monetary terms include a mix of price restrictions, the elimination of a non-compete clause and required advance notice for future acquisitions. This means West Virginia Paving, CRH and its subsidiaries have agreed to give the state a 120-day notice of any contemplated acquisition, merger or joint venture that goes above $500,000 in nine southeastern counties. The two companies also have to gibe the same notice for any transaction that goes over $1 million in 16 additional counties from the Mid-Ohio Valley, through the Charleston-Huntington metro area and further south to the Big Sandy River and Tug Fork. This will also give American Asphalt control of a joint venture with two CRH subsidiaries and ends a non-compete clause. It lets American’s owner to sell asphalt more broadly. Morrisey says in return CRH subsidiaries can move forward with eliminating a requirement to purchase a certain amount of asphalt from the joint venture. This agreement also institutes price restrictions on co-defendant Camden Materials LLC – a joint venture between Kelly Paving and West Virginia Paving. Officials say the limits will stay in place for seven years, unless a third party competitor that’s unaffiliated takes over Camden Materials. This civil complaint also set forth charges of trade restraint, monopolization and attempts to monopolize. These are all considered violations of the state’s Antitrust Act. West Virginia Paving, Kelly Paving and American Asphalt, each co-defendant, denied wrongdoing as part of the agreement. All parties agreed to the settlement to avoid the delay, expense, inconvenience and uncertainty of protracted litigation. “This achievement means many more roads will be paved,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “I will not tolerate monopolization on my watch.” “Our settlement will go a long way to restore competition and recoup road funds to the benefit of every taxpayer who pays for and drives West Virginia’s roads. We can never afford to allow an unlawful monopoly to victimize West Virginia and maximize its profits on the backs of state taxpayers, especially when every dollar is needed to pave our roads and compete effectively with other states for business and tourism,” said Morrisey. “This is a historic day for West Virginia, and all West Virginians should be really, really proud,” Gov. Justice said. “This settlement not only means another $100 million that we’ll be able to invest in continuing to repair and maintain our roads all across West Virginia, but it also means that you, the taxpayers, are getting what you paid for. We have made incredible progress over the last few years with my Roads To Prosperity program and Secondary Roads Maintenance Initiative, and this money will allow our great Department of Transportation to do even more. I want to thank everyone who played a part in helping to reach this settlement.” According to the Attorney General’s Office, other listed defendants include Oldcastle Inc., Oldcastle Materials Inc., Southern West Virginia Paving Inc., Southern West Virginia Asphalt Inc., American Asphalt of West Virginia LLC and Blacktop Industries & Equipment Company. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

News

Members of Staunton City Council react to Second Amendment public hearing

Updated: 1 hours ago
Thursday night, people lined up outside of Staunton City Hall to voice their concerns about the city and the Second Amendment. City Council listened to a number of people calling and speaking in person about their concerns and opinions on Staunton becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary city. Second Amendment sanctuary cities are defined as localities that declare they will not use taxpayer dollars to infringe upon Second Amendment rights. “The right to keep and bear arms, I think it is the easiest concept to understand leaving no room for misinterpretation,” one Staunton resident said. “I don’t necessarily agree with all the laws, but I don’t get to pick and choose which ones I want to follow,” explained another. This is not the first time the matter has been brought to the council. Councilwoman Carolyn Dull said Thursday’s meeting carried a majority of those not in favor of a resolution. “The purpose that I heard from the mayor was to hear from the people and we’ve done that. The people were very clear that they didn’t [agree with] the majority, overwhelming majority, don’t want any Second Amendment sanctuary resolution. If you are listening to the people, that is what they told us pretty clearly,” explained Councilwoman Dull. Citizens were still able to submit their comments until 5 p.m. Friday. Mayor Andrea Oakes said from whats she’s heard and through the email she’s read, the response is mixed. “As I listen many of them would like to see the city of Staunton have some sort of resolution, others would not like to have any resolution at all,” Mayor Oakes said. Oakes said there is no timeline for when a resolution could be voted on but they will be going through all the comments made and following what is happening with the General Assembly.

News

SDDA hosts COVID friendly Halloween week activities

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Staunton Downtown Development Association has hosted a few activities this week for everyone to celebrate Halloween safely and from a distance. From a pumpkin scavenger hunt to strolling medieval themed characters downtown, there is something for everyone to participate in this Halloween. Greg Beam is the executive director of the SDDA. He said this year, they had to do what they could with what they had. “It’s challenging for everyone to let go of what they always did. We just got to be open to new opportunities and adventures and ways of doing things. The community has been supportive of that,” Greg explained. People can participate in the activities the entire Halloween week. Beam said it was a way for everyone to participate without having a large gathering of people. “Looking towards upcoming holidays, I think however we can stretch out those activities over longer periods of time, that is going to be the best route for quite a while, I think for event planners and communities,” Beam explained. For a list of the Halloween Week happenings in Staunton, click here.

News

Augusta County farm pivots business model to hold steady through pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
After processing plants closed and demand increased in grocery stores due to the pandemic, America’s meat industry is said to be improving. When restaurants shut down due to COVID-19, Autumn Olive Farms lost 75 percent of their business. “That pipeline was intact after years of work to get that, and so the clock was ticking,” Clay Trainum with Autumn Olive Farms said. They quickly pivoted to be able to cut and package their product to be able to sell to individual consumers. “Additional storage capacity, freezer capacity, learn to cut and package, and do weights and portions and case ready, that was all new for us,” Trainum said. Trainum said creating an online store to sell Autumn Olive Farms products has kept business steady. “Many people were excited they could actually get that individually and purchase the product and begin to fix it themselves,” Trainum said. They were also able to partner with wholesale resellers. “Deliver directly to people’s door, so that convenience and safety component was very valuable, and now we’re adding online shipping as well so we can reach beyond this region,” Trainum said. He said fortunately, the meat processer they use has remained open through the pandemic. “We’ve stockpiled and tried to build up our inventory in the event that they were closed, or key people got sick,” Trainum said. Despite some of the initial challenges of building a whole new model, Trainum says they hope and plan to come out of the pandemic in a better place than before. “We’ve really added an additional leg to our stool we’re more stable than we were before because we’re not completely dependent on restaurant sales. We have individual sales, we have wholesale resellers, we also have restaurant and butcher sales,” Trainum said. While it may be hard to predict what will come tomorrow, Trainum said they will continue raising more pigs. “We’re breeding, we’re having a lot of piglets right now, and all of that was decided four months ago for product availability to people in eight or nine months from now,” Trainum said. He said because people need to eat and want to eat healthy, Autumn Olive Farms will be there to provide. “We’re full-on. This is what we do. This is our livelihood, so we’ll continue on the best we can,” Trainum said.